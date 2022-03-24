Terranova Security Announces Cyber Hero Score That Will Help Organizations Translate User Risk Scores into Personalized, Targeted Awareness Training

LAVAL, QC, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Terranova Security, the global partner of choice in security awareness training with more than 20 years of experience educating the world's cyber heroes, has announced Cyber Hero Score. This new feature allows organizations to quantify risk by assigning unique ratings to each end user or user profile based on their cyber security behaviors. Cyber Hero Score is a visionary addition to the Terranova Security offering, primed to disrupt the industry by going beyond assessment surveys in determining employee risk levels, using personalized metrics.

Cyber Hero Score can be used for individuals, user profiles, teams, departments, countries, and business units. This intel facilitates how organizations build tailored cyber awareness training campaigns based on actual end user behaviors and progression over time. A Cyber Hero Score will draw from multiple factors, including the:

Role, function, and regional location within the organization

Risk and security awareness knowledge levels

Access permissions to sensitive information

Proximity to previous data breaches

Security awareness training metrics, such as course participation and completion rate, phishing simulation results, and behavior change performance over time, are also considered. By accurately assessing risk and security awareness levels, organizations can quickly identify high-risk users or profiles, pinpoint specific behavior change areas, and personalize the resulting training campaigns to suit those unique realities. As a result, organizations can significantly reduce the human risk factor.

"Our Cyber Hero Score is a game-changer in the security awareness training marketplace," said Lise Lapointe, author and Terranova Security CEO. "Combining personalized risk scoring with automated, risk-based campaigns directly tied to a user or profile's unique knowledge and risk levels gives organizations increased flexibility in their awareness training. By tailoring the learning paths and training campaigns to target specific right end user behaviors, security leaders can feel confident in their awareness training ability to reduce risk and foster a cyber-aware culture across all teams, departments, and regions."

Cyber Hero Score is an asset for all organizations, regardless of whether their employees work within a remote/hybrid model or in-office. Training administrators must clearly understand team members at higher risk of being targeted by a cyber-attack and if they have adequate knowledge and skills to safeguard against attempts to compromise sensitive data. Organizations will leverage Cyber Hero Score to risk-based campaigns that respond and adapt to behavior changes based on an individual's unique awareness training journey. This feature underpins a security-first mindset that helps mitigate risk, build cyber threat resilience, and grow security awareness across all departments, regions, and functions.

For more information on how Cyber Hero Score plays an integral part in building cyber threat resilience and growing a cyber-aware security culture through targeted, risk-based training, visit the dedicated webpage on the Terranova Security site.

About Terranova Security

Terranova Security is the global security awareness training partner of choice that has been transforming the world's end users into cyber heroes for more than 20 years. Using a proven pedagogical framework, Terranova Security training solutions empower organizations worldwide to implement programs that change user behaviors, reduce the human risk factor, and counter cyber threats effectively. As a result, any employee can better understand phishing, social engineering, data privacy, compliance, and other critical best practices. With the addition of new features like its Content Center and Cyber Hero Score, Terranova Security consistently innovates to support all organizations' cyber security objectives. These industry-leading solution additions also strengthen long-term information security for all professionals, regardless of region or sector, in an era where remote work and borderless productivity are standard. Learn more at terranovasecurity.com.

