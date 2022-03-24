Private Advisor Group Introduces Advisor Alignment and Equity Program

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, has introduced an Advisor Alignment and Equity Program. The program aims to create deeper alignment of interests throughout its community of over 700 financial advisors and strategic partners, including Merchant, an equity partner and capital contributor to the program.

Grow With Us (PRNewsFoto/Private Advisor Group) (PRNewswire)

With the day-to-day demands of financial advisors ever increasing, the Advisor Alignment and Equity Program offers a review of short- and long-term business goals and an in-depth assessment of practice plans, expenses and overall business health. This review occurs alongside the financial practice leader, Private Advisor Group and in some cases, strategic partners, depending on the complexity of the opportunity. Program participants may opt to sell a portion of their revenue for an equity sharing opportunity. If participants identify a need for additional working capital, funds may be deployed to finance growth opportunities in areas such as continuity and succession planning, hiring, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

The program provides advisors direct economic interest in the overall Private Advisor Group community and serves to elevate and expand the value of their practice. Advisors maintain autonomy and independence with flexibility in how capital funds are deployed and also in determining equity participation levels.

RJ Moore, Private Advisor Group's Chief Executive Officer stated, "The Advisor Alignment and Equity Program creates an exclusive opportunity to invest in our community's collective growth which inspires idea sharing and enhanced sustainability. It's a differentiator for how we will approach our business development and recruiting efforts. The interest in our advisors' success goes beyond a commitment; it's a shared investment."

Advisors will have the ability to address priority business needs for their practices and have additional influence on the broader set of objectives and priorities for Private Advisor Group. Advisor Council Member, Ener Almanza, from Greene Wealth Management out of East Lansing, Mich., commented, "I am excited to participate in this profoundly impactful and differentiated program. This takes our engagement and mutual interests to a much higher level and allows me to confidently know that our collective futures are deeply aligned."

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $30 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2021, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies that strive to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession solutions and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

Media Inquiries:

Kelly Coulter

480-815-8695

Kelly.coulter@privateadvisorgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Private Advisor Group