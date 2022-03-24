New Festival, Kingdom Faire™, in Putnam Valley, New York

PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Megara Inc. is excited to announce Kingdom Faire™, an immersive pirate festival right in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Kingdom Faire™ is a family friendly event featuring live performances by Odd World Danger Show, Cast in Bronze, Cu Dubh with Piper Ally, Circus Siren Pod, and many more.

Kingdom Faire Pirate Festival (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to be able to bring such a fantastic festival to New York," said Christopher Francia, CEO of Megara Inc. "We are grateful to the Town of Putnam Valley and the County for their help in bringing this festival to fruition."

Local officials are equally supportive. "We are so excited to be working with Kingdom Faire to bring new arts, experiences, business, and tourism to the community and region," says Jacqueline Annabi, Town Supervisor of Putnam Valley.

"I am thrilled to have a new family-friendly festival finding a home in Putnam County," says Tracey Walsh, Putnam County Tourism Director. "We are always excited to give our residents and tourists a chance to see our lovely county, engage in a variety of activities and art forms, and spend a memorable day together."

We hope everyone is able to come enjoy the festival this spring. Tickets are now on sale with options to suit the whole family.

About Kingdom Faire™



Dates: Weekends & Memorial Day, April 30th - June 26th, 2022, 10am-7pm

Address: 600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 (Parking Area)

Website: https://kingdomfaire.com

General Admission: $25 at the gate, $23 online

Coupons: Currently 15% off all tickets with code KF2022

About Megara Inc.

https://megaraentertainment.com

Megara was founded in 2021 with the goal to increase the amount of large-scale, family friendly activities in the Hudson Valley region. Our commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is at the base of what we do, and we hope to bring more diverse audiences and performers into live entertainment.

If you would like more information, interviews, or access to our media day, please email media@megaraentertainment.com

Contact: Christopher Francia - Megara Inc.

Email: media@megaraentertainment.com

