Magellan Midstream to Webcast Analyst Day on March 29

TULSA, Okla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to host a meeting with research analysts and institutional investors beginning at 8 a.m. Central on Tuesday, March 29 in Houston.

Members of Magellan's senior management team will discuss the partnership's current business, long-term outlook and capital allocation.

A copy of the slide presentation and audio webcast will be available live on the day of the event on the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. A replay of the webcast also will be available for at least 90 days at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

