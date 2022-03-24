MAGELLAN JETS GROWS REVENUE TO $80 MILLION IN 2021, CREDITS EXCEEDING CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS

As Other Companies Suspended Programs, Magellan Remained Focused On Providing Customers With Safety And Certainty In 2021

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Jets thrived throughout 2021, helping private travelers navigate the challenges of business aviation in COVID's "new normal." As a result, Magellan grew gross revenue to $80 million in 2021 and is projecting $115 million for 2022.

The year also saw Magellan expand jet card ownership and private jet membership while simultaneously guiding customers through a difficult period of high demand, limited aircraft availability, and evolving federal, state, & international COVID-19 safety regulations. Magellan not only kept all programs open, but also actively onboarded new clients to all products while still maintaining a strict dedication to a historic Trip Perfection Rating—the percentage of trips flown with zero issues whatsoever—of nearly 100 percent.

Combining its proprietary in-house customer support team with the industry-leading Magellan Jets Preferred Network of owner-operators, Magellan was able to achieve growth when others in the market retrenched. These efforts, along with a detailed focus on execution and a commitment to exceptional service, helped Magellan exceed its 2021 financial forecast. This performance was greatly attributed to an increase in jet card revenue by 156 percent and the growth of new customer jet card sales by 38 percent.

"Our growth and execution this year is a direct result of our seasoned staff and owner-operator partners working together to exceed customer expectations" said Magellan Jets CEO Joshua Hebert. "The challenges we faced—unprecedented demand, ongoing pandemic, supply chain crisis—are the same problems facing the entire private aviation industry, but Magellan has been able to stand out and succeed by tailoring ourselves to customers' needs and over communicating every step of the way."

With zero debt, strong revenue, and long-standing relationships with operators, Magellan was able to provide flights for customers while maintaining a leading commitment to safety. Magellan also continued to develop and invest in COVID-19 protocols, including the development of the 5x5 Puresky Safety Standard, a new, multilayered safety protocol to ensure the wellbeing of guests and crew. The company increased sales, marketing, and customer support staff while investing more heavily than ever in customer access technology.

"We are extremely grateful to our Magellan Jets family and to our partners across aviation as a whole, all of whom worked tirelessly throughout a pandemic and a busy holiday season to guarantee exceptional service for guests through some of the most difficult conditions the industry has ever faced," said Magellan Jets President Anthony Tivnan.

Explorer and Premium membership revenue grew by 434% in 2021, and the Explorer membership won Robb Report's 2021 "Best of the Best" award.

Magellan was first in the industry to begin communicating openly about the challenges that were approaching in Q4, kick-starting a series of direct video messages to customers regarding market conditions in 2021. In these updates, Tivnan walked guests through exactly what to expect during unprecedented times, and recommended steps they could take to ensure the best experience.

"As customer advocates, we're honored to sit on the same side of the table as our guests and look out for their best interests," said Tivnan. "We knew it was important to keep customers appraised of the difficulties across the industry, set realistic expectations, and show what we were doing to mitigate disruptions and ensure they had the safest and most enjoyable experience possible."

Lastly, Magellan expanded its network of top companies, brands, and collaborators to help create unforgettable experiences across the globe. Magellan's guests have access to a portfolio of the most elite destination and experience options, including over 50 bucket-list locations, 15 countries, 20 private islands, 450 private villas, and 25 luxury hotels.

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation solutions provider built on a commitment to three core values : Lead With Safety, Care Deeply, and Create Amazing. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets' innovative model offers jet card ownership, jet membership, and on-demand charter services designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand. Magellan and its FAA-certificated Flight Support Department ensure every detail is tailored to exceed guests' expectations. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft in the world to let travelers experience private aviation the way it is meant to be—purely private.

