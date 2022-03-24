Leading Voice Marketplace Renews its Commitment to Voice Over as the Demand for Voice Talent Continues to Rise

LONDON, ON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voices , the #1 voice marketplace, has reaffirmed its commitment to the cornerstone offering on its online platform: voice over.

As the demand for voice talent continues to rise , Voices recognizes the need for reputable, reliable, and specialized marketplaces that serve to connect clients with the professional freelancers they need to bring their creative projects to life. As such, the leading voice marketplace—which has worked with clients such as Shopify , Microsoft , The Discovery Channel , The Los Angeles Times , Hulu , and thousands more—is renewing its dedication to being the world's destination for all things voice over.

"We've seen many changes in the way the world operates over the last couple of years, and one of the most notable shifts is that people have really begun to favor audio-first experiences ," says David Ciccarelli , CEO and Founder of Voices. " Podcasts, live streams, video advertising, and voice-activated ads are just some of the audio-focused mediums brands are utilizing to more effectively connect and communicate with their target audiences. Because of this, we've seen the demand for skilled voice actors on the Voices platform soar, with a 22% year-over-year increase in demand for voice over for internet video projects alone. To best meet these needs, Voices has re-committed itself to being the premier voice destination for both clients who require professional services and the skilled professional voice talent who provide those services."

As a direct response to the shifts in the freelance economy and the growing needs of clients, Voices expanded its marketplace offerings to include audio production, music composition, and translation services in July 2021. The leading voice platform continues to offer these professional services while acknowledging that voice over will always be at the heart of the brand.

Not only is Voices dedicated to remaining the choice marketplace for voice services, but is also devoted to providing both its clients and talent communities with the resources they need to be successful in their voice endeavors, with tips like " How to Cast Your Voice Over Project Like a Pro " (client) and " 5 Ways to Improve Your Voice Acting Auditions " (talent). More resources are available on the Voices blog .

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

