Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee Announces Solo Exhibition, "Calm Water, Color Storm"

HOUSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based contemporary artist, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, is pleased to announce her solo exhibition, "Calm Water, Color Storm." Inspired by her deep-sea dives and travels through Egypt, Greece, and the Maldives, the immersive experience includes oil paintings, photography, sculpture, and installation works.

Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee debuts her solo exhibition, “Calm Water, Color Storm.” at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art in Houston, Texas. Inspired by hundreds of deep-sea dives and her childhood in Mumbai, India, the immersive experience includes paintings, photography, sculpture, and installations. At the center of Folmsbee’s work is her deep passion for marine conservation, and this exhibit serves as a culmination of years spent drawing attention to the health of the world’s oceans. (PRNewswire)

Located in the Upper Kirby Galleries, the exhibit, "Calm Water, Color Storm," opened Saturday, February 26 at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art and closes April 2.

At the center of Folmsbee's oeuvre is her deep passion for marine conservation. This exhibit is based in scientific research and serves as a culmination of years spent trying to draw attention to the health of the world's oceans. The works also explore her travels and her childhood as a woman born and raised in Mumbai, India – along with the ability water has to unite us all.

"This exhibit is dedicated to the pure beauty and rich hues discovered within these global destinations," shares Folmsbee. "The immersive art experience showcases marine ecosystems from opposite ends of our planet – a portrayal of the connective tethers that exist within water, art, and the marine world beneath the waves."

Folmsbee's drive to help the marine environment has grown since she began diving 11 years ago. She has completed 234 dives and works with marine scientists in the global community. She recently joined with scientist Dr. Adrienne Correa who runs an ecology lab at Rice University and sits on the Sanctuary Advisory Council for the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, as an advisory to the superintendent of the sanctuary through the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

"I hope to create a bridge between science and art, and I want to shine a light on an essential natural resource that is in dire need of our help," states Folmsbee. "This is my reason and purpose."

About Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee

Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee was born and raised in Mumbai, India, in a home overlooking the Indian Ocean, and currently works and lives in Houston. A graduate of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (S.A.I.C), Folmsbee has exhibited in Mumbai, Beijing, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Dubai and the U.S. She has created large fine art murals throughout Houston, official artwork for the 2019 Houston Chevron Marathon, the 2017 Super Bowl, and the FIFA World Cup 2024. Her public works also include an important commission from the Red Cross Society in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit janavimfolmsbee.com .

She is represented Heidi Vaughan Fine Art. For more information, visit heidivaughanfineart.com or call 832-875-6477.

