GEP SOFTWARE NAMED A LEADER IN 'SUPPLIER VALUE MANAGEMENT' BY NOTED INDEPENDENT RESEARCH FIRM

Cements GEP SOFTWARE as the preferred solution for global enterprises, closely partnering with suppliers to create value, maximize cost savings and mitigate supply chain risk

Cites GEP's particular strengths including supplier collaboration, specialist sourcing and spend optimization

CLARK, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its GEP SOFTWARE™ has been named a Leader by the highly regarded research firm Forrester in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Supplier Value Management Platforms, Q1 2022.

GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP) (PRNewswire)

The world's global supply chains will continue to face significant headwinds, including inflation and price volatility, widespread material and labor shortages, conflicts and economic sanctions, as well as cyberattacks and extreme climate events. GEP SOFTWARE — which encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native unified supply chain platform — enables enterprises to foster close relationships with suppliers to build resilience, mitigate risk and drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and value through supply chains.

According to the Forrester report, "[GEP] has an excellent vision for supplier value management that addresses CPOs' ESG and resilience priorities by combining GEP SMART [procurement platform] with its GEP NEXXE SCM [supply chain management] suite.… Reference customers loved the ability to support their whole enterprise in one coherent suite by configuring processes to each business unit's needs." The comprehensive assessment gave GEP SOFTWARE the highest score possible in the criteria of: Supplier Performance Monitoring; Category Management & Category-Specific Sourcing; Supplier Collaboration - Digitalization; Spend Optimization; Coherence; Configuration; Globalization; Product Vision; Performance (Strategy); and Commercial Model. Download a complimentary copy of the report here.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEP