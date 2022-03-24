DatavaultⓇ Secures $30.5M Series A, Drives New Stage Of Growth

New funding will support additional growth, further development and scale of patented crypto platform

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings, Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation and monetization, today announced the closing of a Series A financing round of $30.5 million completed from strategic qualified investors as well as corporate partners and management with connections and backgrounds accretive to Datavault's mission. The investment round represents the beginning of the company's move into mass adoption and market penetration in key vertical markets. The capital provides the financial strength and strategic connectivity to drive forward consumer adoption of the patented platform and the company's future growth. Datavault's Series A round was led by key strategic investors from Tingo, Inc. and Coinfield Inc., both new strategic technology partners of Data Vault Holdings Inc.. The capital will further accelerate growth and enable the development of the DatavaultⓇ platform's comprehensive suite of tools for access worldwide.

"Datavault's mission is to create monetizable value from our customers' data assets. We began our company with charitable intent–to provide a dynamic, platform for the donation of data to non-profit organizations. As our technology and company have grown, we continue this mission of using our crypto technology to facilitate data exchange between companies," says Alfred Blair Blaike III, the co-founder and Chairman of Data Vault Holdings Inc. "We aim to give companies the tools to extract the full intelligence and monetary capabilities within their data objects, optimizing their value within the metaverse," added Joseph Battiato, Chief Financial Officer.

The Series A funding round was fueled by a number of successful use cases and reductions to practice of Datavault's patented platform. The Series A round also closed as the international data market continues to surge. The global data market, estimated at $130.7 billion in 2020, is expected to grow to $234.6 billion by 2026. Furthermore, the NFT market–which enables the sale of unique digital assets as residual income for content creators and artists–is expected to grow by 185% between 2021 and 2026, from $41 billion to $75 billion. At present, DatavaultⓇ is in the unique position to leverage its one-of-a-kind technology against the backdrop of a fast-growing data market and help businesses to analyze and monetize proprietary data assets.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. has received significant validation for its technologies based on the issuance and international publishing of its patents. The company has also secured several trademarks and marketing domains resulting from enterprise level contracts within its targeted markets. Key performance indicators (KPIs) that provides consistent traction and growth for the DatavaultⓇ platform include:

A large and accelerating increase in the intigration of the company's Datavault Ⓡ platform

A user base in excess of 15 million projected by early June 2022

Solid monetary use cases

The addition of marquee brand clientele combined with key strategic partnerships with a world known highly respected company for global software security

The closing of Series A funding will allow Data Vault Holdings Inc. to develop their business model. DatavaultⓇ aims to use its new capital to optimize its user base and platform and scale its product across varying markets including but not limited to Healthcare, Banking, Ecommerce, Entertainment, Colleigent and Professional Sports, Arts & Antiquities, Collectibles, Faith Based & Non-For-Profit Organizations and Corporations.

Datavault's patented platform allows businesses in the United States and globally to consistently value, visualize, and monetize their data assets. The platform identifies and refines derivative data to construct business insights and monetizable data objects. Additionally, DatavaultⓇ provides users the option to buy, sell, and trade data objects for additional revenues, through their blockchain-powered Information Data ExchangeⓇ. Users can also trade data objects and real objects minted into one-of-a-kind digital items, referred to as NFTs (or non-fungible tokens), to be sold on the DatavaultⓇ powered Coinfield exchange.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. will provide additional details on its business, funding projections, expense planning, financial performance, and competitors in the coming months. The latest capital infusion will accelerate growth and help DatavaultⓇ to continue its mission of democratizing data for businesses by accessing the immense revenue-generating opportunities within the metaverse.

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data ExchangeⓇ (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

