CASIO KEYBOARDS AND DIGITAL PIANOS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND EVERYONE IN BETWEEN

Celebrate National Piano Day and Music In Our Schools Month

With a New Casio Instrument

DOVER, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Between National Piano Day (March 29) and Music in our Schools Month, there's never been a better time to hone your skills on a keyboard or digital piano this March. The celebration is even more timely with Casio America, Inc. releasing five new models in 2022 and a reimagined app that enhances the ease and enjoyment of learning to play.

For Music Teachers and Students

With the new Casiotone CT-S500 keyboard, music instructors and schoolboards can upgrade classroom music technology this Music In Our Schools Month for a surprisingly low cost. The ultra-portable, easy-to-use CT-S500 (MSRP: $379.99) weighs just 10 pounds and delivers a wide assortment of high-quality tones that students are sure to love. 61 keys allow students to practice timing, dynamics and finger placement without the bulk of a full-sized model.

The Privia PX-S3100 is the ideal centerpiece of a music classroom, where teachers can enjoy 88 full-sized keys, smart scaled hammer action and a superior stereo speaker system. Teachers can also leverage the interactive Casio Music Space app to bolster the efficiency of classroom learning, as students can use Piano Roll functionality to learn compositions with minimal supervision and practice along with their favorite songs.

For the One-Man Band

Players don't need to be in an educational or group setting to celebrate National Piano Day on March 29. With vocal synthesis technology, the Casiotone CT-S1000V can literally turn any text into a musical phrase and then "sing" it in full harmony. Built with 64-voice polyphony and 22 vocalist types, the CT-S1000V can project 100 lyric tones (phrases inspired by familiar songs) or any custom lyrics that users enter in the companion Lyric Creator app. With this groundbreaking technology, the CT-S1000V (MSRP: $449.99) is the most unique, versatile and fun keyboard Casio has ever released – perfect for the one-man band.

For Studio Musicians and Performers

The CDP-S360 and CDP-S160 are scaled, weighted hammer-action keyboards with simulated ivory and ebony key textures that mimic the response and feel of a traditional grand piano. Weighing only 24 pounds in a slim unibody case that's barely larger than the keys themselves, the CDP-S360 (MSRP: $569.99) redefines value in a digital piano, offering hundreds of sounds, rhythms and recording features. Available in either a red or black finish, the CDP-S160 (MSRP: $499.99) features 10 tones, including a more natural and expressive piano tone, with adjustable reverb and chorus with layering, adjustable effects and temperament.

