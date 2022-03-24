Caminar's Speakers Series Aims to Revolutionize Behavioral Healthcare by Putting Racial Equity at the Heart of Mental Well-being

Social Justice Leader Dr. Kenneth V. Hardy, Ph.D. to keynote April 5th Speaker Series on Racial Inequity and Mental Health

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caminar, a mission-driven behavioral health care organization in the Bay Area, is holding their Speakers Series virtually on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 12:00-1:30 pm PT. This year's theme of racial inequity and how it negatively impacts mental health will be discussed between industry leaders, Caminar CEO, Mark Cloutier, and President of the Eikenberg Academy for Social Justice and Director of the Eikenberg Institute for Relationships, Dr. Kenneth V. Hardy, Ph.D.

Racial discrimination is a well-known mental health stressor with both physiological and psychological effects. Approximately 67% of Black adults have reported that discrimination is a significant source of stress in their lives. Caminar's Speakers Series focuses on elevating emerging behavioral health topics such as these to educate communities on all facets of healthcare.

"Racism can lead to trauma through verbal or physical attacks, persistent microaggressions, and racist portrayals of BIPOC people in our culture," said Caminar CEO, Mark Cloutier. "As part of a commitment to social justice and mental wellness, behavioral health organizations have an important role to play in identifying and treating racism at the community and individual level. Caminar is excited to bring these conversations to the forefront through our speaker series."

Caminar's Speakers Series will include opening remarks and a fireside chat where attendees will learn how cultural insensitivity and lack of cultural competency can contribute to incorrect diagnosis and treatment among those seeking mental health treatment, as well as specific practices and processes organizations can take to address implicit bias, structural racism, and white privilege to better support BIPOC staff.

About Caminar

Caminar is a behavioral health service provider in the Bay Area that has been providing quality assessment, treatment, and care for complex mental health, substance use, and co-occurring needs since 1964. Driven by compassion, science, and our understanding of root causes, we deliver 60 high-quality education, prevention, treatment, and recovery programs to those with complex mental health, substance use, and co-occurring needs. For more information on Caminar visit www.caminar.org.

