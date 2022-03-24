Alexandra Page, MD, FAAOS, appointed chair of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Board of Specialty Societies

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California orthopaedic surgeon Alexandra (Alexe) Page, MD, FAAOS, was named chair of the Board of Specialty Societies (BOS) for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). She will assume the position following the AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, March 22-26, 2022.

Dr. Page applies her clinical and healthcare industry knowledge to promote value-based, equitable musculoskeletal care through her work to reduce healthcare disparities and revise health policy. An advocate and innovator, she has been heavily involved with AAOS, beginning with her involvement in the former AAOS' Leadership Fellows Program. Her volunteer service includes eight years on the AAOS' Health Care Systems Committee, four as chair, and five years on the orthopaedic delegation for the American Medical Association. She began working with the BOS in 2013 and subsequently chaired the BOS Communications Committee. She also served on the AAOS' Nominating Committee.

She is also past president of the California Orthopaedic Association and the Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society, and chair-elect of the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.

Dr. Page practices in San Diego with a foot and ankle subspecialty. After 16 years with Kaiser Permanente, she transitioned in 2015 to private practice. She also serves as an advisor on high-value care delivery and promoting equitable care. Among other roles, she served on the work group for care models for high-need patients with the National Academy of Medicine, a private, nonprofit institution that was established under a congressional charter to provide science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.

Dr. Page earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She completed her residency in orthopaedic surgery and fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues, and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

