Akram & Associates Opens New Offices Across The Globe

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akram & Associates PLLC ("Akram"), winner of the 2021 Hedgeweek America Awards, has expanded its footprint into new geographic regions. New offices are now open in Newport Beach, California, Lahore, Pakistan, and in Singapore.

Akram's geographic expansion allows us to diversify our workforce, resulting in a greater ability to serve our clients in different parts of the world, all in accordance with their local time zones.

New members of our team are Steven Rosen and Amir Mahmood. They have previously worked with our Founder, Muhammad Akram, in different capacities before joining the Akram team full time.

Mr. Rosen has worked with regional and national CPA Firms, as well as an international financial institution on audit, tax, and consulting engagements. He also has extensive experience with investment partnerships, and has served as the Chief Account Officer, and subsequently the Chief Financial Officer, of a private investment partnership with assets under management exceeding half a billion USD.

Mr. Mahmood is a Fellow Chartered Accountant from Pakistan. He has been associated with large business conglomerates of Pakistan, Dubai, and Oman in the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer.

Akram's goal is to continue to grow and evolve our team, while maintaining our niche as a boutique Accounting Firm with a sharp focus on alternative investments. With our growing international presence, we can cater to the unique needs of this core clientele in the United States and abroad.

