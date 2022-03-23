Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What: BorgWarner 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call When: May 4, 2022 @ 9:30am Eastern Time Where: http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 93 locations in 22 countries, the Company employs approximately 49,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

