Wasabi Technologies Becomes Official Cloud Storage Partner of the Boston Bruins and TD Garden

Extensive in-game brand integration and high visibility across TD Garden events highlight Wasabi's global growth in sports, media, and entertainment

BOSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company, today announced a multi-year deal to become the Official Cloud Storage Partner of the Boston Bruins and TD Garden. Wasabi will creatively leverage the enormous reach of one of professional hockey's legendary teams and most versatile arenas to further fuel its global brand awareness while addressing the need for modern, flexible data storage solutions across sports, media, and entertainment.

As Official Cloud Storage Partner of the Boston Bruins and TD Garden, the Wasabi brand will be prominently integrated throughout TD Garden events, including in-arena signage during all Bruins and basketball games, and high-visibility imagery during NESN player and coach interviews broadcast on television and via TD Garden's Hub Vision scoreboard. Wasabi will also support a number of the Bruins' community initiatives, including a Presenting Sponsorship of the upcoming Girls' Hockey Day, promoting the advancement of girls hockey in New England through on ice clinics and Q&A sessions, and a monetary donation to local girls hockey programs.

With headquarters in the heart of Boston, Wasabi was founded in 2017 to remove the complexity of cloud storage for businesses all over the world. The company has grown exponentially in recent years with $275M in funding, making it a force in Boston's pacesetting technology landscape. As the brand expands globally, Wasabi has capitalized on the exploding need for cloud storage across the sports, media, and entertainment industry. This partnership with the Boston Bruins and TD Garden follows recent deals with Fenway Sports Management and Liverpool Football Club .

"Professional sports partnerships are powerful because it gives businesses a unique connection with millions of engaged consumers around the world at an emotional level. But it's also a core area of Wasabi's business as the industry generates an incredible amount of data that needs to be stored - from the fan experience to analytics that drive player development, to game footage archiving and more," said Michael Welts, CMO, Wasabi Technologies. "As a Boston-based company, to now work with an Original Six franchise that has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the NHL is a proud moment in our company's history, and we look forward to achieving many milestones with the Boston Bruins and TD Garden in the years to come."

"As an exciting, high-growth, visionary Boston technology company that has always supported their local community, Wasabi is the perfect complement to the mission of the Boston Bruins and TD Garden," said Glen Thornborough, Chief Revenue Officer, Boston Bruins. "We welcome Wasabi to the Bruins family and we are excited to partner with them on many initiatives that will reinforce our status as digital leaders in sports and entertainment."

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston and is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox.

