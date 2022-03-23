TMYTEK Partnered DuPont, Chroma, and ADIVIC to Demonstrate SATCOM Electronic Steering Antenna and User Terminal Test Solution at SATELLITE 2022

Ethan Lin, VP of TMYTEK, Participated in "Redefining Smallsat Ground Systems & Infrastructure" at the SATELLITE 2022 Conference

TAIPEI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK), a leading mmWave solution provider, has announced a collaboration with DuPontTM, Chroma ATE Inc., and ADIVIC to supply millimeter-wave solutions for 5G/ B5G and satellite communication applications. Together, they showcased the SATCOM electronic steering antenna (ESA) and the user terminal test solution at the Taiwan Space Exhibition (Booth 743) during the SATELLITE 2022 in Washington, DC. TMYTEK announced the strategic partnership with DuPontTM Microcircuit and Components Materials (DuPontTM MCM), the low temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) material systems provider, Chroma, a world-leading supplier of automated test systems and measurement instruments, and ADIVIC, a Chroma subsidiary, and a major wireless communication test and measurement solutions provider in Taiwan.

TMYTEK is targeting the SATCOM market with a one-stop solution that is capable of design, fabrication, and testing. In collaboration with DuPontTM MCM to demonstrate the world's biggest 256-element commercial and defense-ready LTCC Ka-band antenna array that is 12 x 12 cm in size. In another demonstration, TMYTEK integrated a Chroma & ADIVIC semiconductor final test turnkey solution with handler, OTA test chamber, tri-temp control unit, digital & RF tester with an efficient codebook and rebuilt algorithm. The solution also includes TMYTEK's up/ down converter with a broadband frequency range of 10 to 50 GHz, which supports all SATCOM applications.

Ethan Lin, TMYTEK Co-Founder, and Vice President spoke at the SATELLITE 2022 conference about "Redefining Smallsat Ground Systems & Infrastructure" and the challenges of designing cutting-edge ground systems, antennas, and terminals for today's robust small satellite networks alongside other extraordinary people.

"During the SATCOM boom, the electronically guided flat panel antenna is projected to play a critical role. We are thrilled to be a part of this great communication technology achievement with our superior engineering capability in the Ku/Ka band electronic steering arrays," said Ethan Lin, VP and co-founder of TMYTEK.

"We are very pleased to work with TMYTEK to develop LTCC Ku/Ka band antenna array. The combined features of strong mechanical strength, high thermal conductivity, low loss characteristics and good thermal stability make DuPontTM MCM GreenTapeTM material system an ideal choice. It enables design flexibility for TMYTEK to deliver excellent antenna performance." said Yu-Ling Hsiao, Global Technology Leader, DuPontTM MCM.

TMYTEK empowers industrial inventions to reach the market faster by transforming the mmWave RF front-end with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamformer, implementing phased arrays with modern AiP technology (Ku/ Ka-band), and redefining the OTA testing methodology.

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) is an innovator and a game-changer that delivers the breakthroughs of millimeter-wave solutions in 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications to worldwide clients. As a leading technology developer, TMYTEK enables people's everyday life with better connectivity from our clients' products. By transforming the mmWave RF fronted with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kit, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the OTA testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial inventions to market faster. Together with our global partners and allies, we make historical firsts and positively impact society. Find out more from tmytek.com

