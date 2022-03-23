TEAM Software Launches TEAM Lite to Help Small Cleaning Businesses Streamline Operations and Drive Growth

TEAM Lite delivers industry-leading power and functionality in an efficient platform designed specifically to support small residential and commercial cleaning companies

OMAHA, Neb., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM Software by WorkWave , a leading provider of software and solutions for cleaning, janitorial, security and facilities management service providers, announces the launch of TEAM Lite, an easy-to-use, all-in-one software platform that empowers small and early-stage companies across the cleaning industry to grow and operate.

TEAM Lite was designed specifically to help growing commercial and residential cleaning companies automate tasks, optimize scheduling, streamline routing and service delivery, and get paid by their customers.

"TEAM Software has long been recognized as the leading provider to the cleaning and janitorial industries, and this release will extend its leadership to smaller companies who have been looking to TEAM to help them run their business," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave, TEAM Software's parent company. "At WorkWave, we understand the challenges that service businesses of all sizes face, from getting new customers, to growing and scaling, to getting paid, and we are excited that by bringing TEAM into the WorkWave family we could accelerate this important, industry-changing solution that has long been part of the TEAM Software vision."

TEAM Lite combines the deep market expertise behind TEAM Software with a comprehensive, easy-to-implement solution and intuitive interface so small, up-and-coming cleaning industry businesses can boost productivity and their bottom line.

"TEAM Lite addresses a deep need in the cleaning industry for business owners who want to grow their business using simple, yet flexible, solutions, as they work their way up to using the full suite of tools available through TEAM Software as they grow and scale," said Jill Davie, President of TEAM Software, North America. "We expect that this will be just the first of many powerful advances that both TEAM Software and WorkWave customers will see from the combination of these two industry leaders."

TEAM Lite provides everything owner-operators need to run their growing businesses, such as managing work orders and job sites, validating service completion and quality, staying connected with a distributed workforce and staying on top of shifting schedules.

TEAM Lite's essential features for cleaning industry owners and professionals include:

Support for on-the-go workforces: TEAM Lite's mobile field technology equips cleaners and technicians with what they need to complete a work order onsite, eliminating manual paperwork.

Virtual estimates: Skip the pen and paper, ditch the printer and deliver digital estimates in minutes. The faster customers see the estimate, the faster they can sign on.

Streamlined payments: Easy, integrated payment options mean fewer delinquent accounts and improved cash flow.

Boosted lead generation and conversion: Companies can find and interact with customers online, win jobs while they work, and offer convenient online scheduling that helps close more sales.

Custom configurations and deep data insights: With TEAM Lite's powerful dashboard, companies can optimize operations with insights into customer and project histories.

TEAM Software joined the WorkWave family in September 2021, inspired by the same mission to empower customers with valuable solutions to grow their businesses, service their customers and maximize their money that has driven WorkWave for more than 40 years. The addition of TEAM Software has enabled WorkWave to continue to drive forward the field service industry as it brings valuable solutions to service companies across all sizes and industries.

