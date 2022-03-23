Sure CEO Wayne Slavin named a 2022 Top 50 Financial Technology CEO by The Financial Technology Report

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, a global insurance technology leader, is pleased to announce CEO Wayne Slavin has been recognized as a 2022 Top 50 Financial Technology CEO by The Financial Technology Report. This year's awardees represent some of the most accomplished and innovative leaders across the sector. These executives and their companies are changing the way technology enhances and automates the delivery of financial services including lending, personal finance, equity financing, consumer banking, and other areas.

From a collection of impressive nominees, Slavin was selected for his proven ability to lead others, expertise, and impact on the ever-changing insurance industry.

"Wayne is incredibly deserving of this prestigious recognition," says Sure CTO Yarden Sachs. "Wayne founded Sure with the intention of unlocking the potential of insurance on the internet by introducing modern, innovative technology. Since then, he has led our team through incredible growth, making Sure the leader in embedded insurance infrastructure. Wayne is a true industry visionary, never willing to settle for the status quo. His expertise, combined with a leadership style that prioritizes integrity and empathy is a key factor to our ongoing success."

Slavin is a seasoned entrepreneur who stays at the forefront of innovation by creating technologies that shift the customer experience for industries relying on legacy tech stacks. In 2021, he led Sure into its next phase of growth, securing $100 million in Series C funding. Under his leadership, the company was recently ranked the 13th fastest-growing technology company in North America by Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Sure has also been named to multiple insurtech 100 lists and has been recognized with countless best place to work awards.

The full report is available at https://www.thefinancialtechnologyreport.com.

