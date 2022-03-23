Supply Chain, Restructuring and Manufacturing Turnaround Consultancy Seraph Names Thomas Kowal as President

After 3 years with Seraph, automotive manufacturing industry veteran steps up to lead the development of strategies to steer clients through difficult projects, urgent crises, and periods of reorganization.

DETROIT, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global supply chain, restructuring and manufacturing turnaround consulting firm Seraph has named Thomas Kowal as President, following his 3-year tenure at the firm preceded by close to two decades in the automotive manufacturing space. Thomas leads a team with extraordinary depth and breadth of experience, with former Chief Operating Officers, Plant Managers, VPs of Operations, and other leaders and specialists. Companies across a range of vertical markets trust and regularly deploy Seraph's consultants for their most difficult problems across facilities and supply chains.

"As re-shoring and fundamental changes to the global supply chain continue to impact operations and manufacturing in North America, the solutions-focused expertise that Seraph brings to the table is in high demand," said Ambrose Conroy, Seraph's founder. "As Seraph celebrates its 10th year helping our clients solve some of their most critical challenges, Thomas is the ideal leader to ensure we continue to deliver for our clients while we grow our business. I am delighted he has accepted the role of President of Seraph."

Thomas has two decades of extensive management and sales operations experience in the automotive industry. Prior to joining Seraph in 2019, during his time as a plant manager at Brose he doubled sales turnover and launched multiple plants before moving on to become NA Sales Director for Automotive Lighting and then TI Automotive, achieving a revenue increase of $75M.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Seraph's strong team in delivering exceptional results at an extraordinary time for manufacturing," said Thomas Kowal, President of Seraph. "Our data driven, operational, hands-on approach to problem solving that improves our clients' performance sets us apart. I look forward to growing our capabilities, our team and our client base."

Thomas holds a Bachelor of Aviation Science and Administration from Western Michigan University and a Master of Science degree from Northwestern University. He completed the Transition to General Management program at the INSEAD Institute in France and Singapore.

Global supply chain, restructuring and manufacturing turnaround consulting firm Seraph improves enterprise strategy for its clients. Companies in the automotive, electronics, energy infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing, and medical device sectors turn to Seraph for crisis management, engineering excellence, equity and due diligence, relocation and consolidation, and restructuring and turnaround services. Seraph's team of experienced consultants consists of specialized subject matter experts and operations leaders to provide on-site support tailored to address each client's specific objectives. Learn more at www.seraph.com , and follow Seraph on LinkedIn .

