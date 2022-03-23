Ping Identity and TD SYNNEX Enter Strategic Partnership to Deliver Market-Leading Identity Security Solutions

Partnership greatly expands access for identity security solutions across the breadth of TD SYNNEX's customer and partner network in North America

DENVER, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX to bring best-in-class identity security solutions to customers in the U.S. and Canada. TD SYNNEX is a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT industry.

TD SYNNEX will become a major global distribution resource in the Ping Identity Global Partner Network, providing identity and access management (IAM) solutions that help enterprises prevent security breaches, increase productivity and provide seamless digital experiences for their workforces and customers.

"Expanding our global channel strategy is a key initiative for the company. TD SYNNEX will greatly enhance our world-class distribution network as an innovative, award-winning partner who will help our customers and channel partners maximize the value of their IT investments," said Beth Drew, vice president of channel sales at Ping Identity. "The partnership will deliver identity security solutions to the market in a way that allows our partners to leverage their existing relationships with TD SYNNEX."

The partnership strengthens Ping Identity's channel strategy with TD SYNNEX's expansive global distribution capabilities, supported by a team of 22,000 tech professionals. TD SYNNEX, in turn, is able to expand its solutions portfolio with best-in-class identity management security products that are ideal for next-generation, high-growth business areas.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of product management, advanced technology solutions-security, North America at TD SYNNEX. "With Ping Identity added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com .

