Perception Point Appoints Orit Shilvock as Vice President of Channels and Strategic Alliances

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a Prevention-as-a-Service company offering fast interception of any content-borne attack across all collaboration channels, announced today the addition of Orit Shilvock to its senior leadership team as the VP of Channels and Strategic Alliances. Shilvock has vast expertise in developing channels and global partnerships and will bolster Perception Point's global channel and alliance strategy.

Shilvock brings with her over 25 years of experience where she managed client and business partnerships for companies including NICE Systems, Qognify, and most recently application security company, Checkmarx. Shilvock will be in the vanguard of Perception Point's team, driving the expansion of the company's global partnership program and accelerating the go-to-market partnership strategy around the world.

"I'm delighted to welcome Orit as VP of Channels and Strategic Alliances, as her client management and business partnership expertise will be invaluable in fulfilling Perception Point's mission of providing every business with the ability to thwart all content-borne attacks," says Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "Orit brings to the table critical insights that will help us grow our partnership network and ensure that we deliver the best value to our growing number of partners and customers."

"I'm excited to join a fast-growing and innovative company like Perception Point, whose ability to protect organizations across email and cloud collaboration channels is critical during this increasingly digital age," said Orit Shilvock. "With the sudden shift to remote work, enterprises have become more reliant on digital platforms than ever before. To adjust to the changing threat landscape, MSPs and partners have had to differentiate themselves by delivering reliable, efficient and effective advanced threat protection and detection services to their customers, making this the optimal time to strengthen and expand Perception Point's world-class partnership program and empower our partners to provide best-in-class cybersecurity solutions."

Perception Point is ramping up its focus on growing strategic global marketplace partnerships, adding intrinsic value for its partners' customers. Already highly integrated with Amazon S3 and Crowdstrike® Falcon, and available on AWS marketplace and on the Crowdstrike Store, the company will continue to expand its partner network and increase its availability on additional marketplaces.

Perception Point offers a 360-degree cybersecurity solution that covers all communication and collaboration channels, including email and file sharing services, to protect against threats like phishing , BEC , spam, malware , zero-days , ATO , and other advanced attacks, well before they reach end-users. This extra layer of security has become increasingly important in an age of growing cloud-based connectivity and collaboration. The company's next-gen SaaS solution's patented dynamic scanning engine scans 100% of content in seconds, including embedded files and URLs, with a detection rate of more than 99.95%. The solution detects all threats in both Windows and Mac, up to 40x faster than other solutions on the market, preventing attacks well before they reach end users.

