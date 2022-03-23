Panasonic Announces 2021 Customer Appreciation Award Winners for Renewable Energy Solution Installers

High-performing installers are honored for their commitment to providing the ultimate customer service experience

­­­NEWARK, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced today the recipients of its 2021 Customer Appreciation Awards, which recognize authorized solar installers and EverVolt battery installers in the U.S. who exceed customer expectations and sales.

The annual Customer Appreciation Awards program, which began in 2019, includes several award categories across each region: Installer of the Year, both nationally and regionally, Residential Installer of the Year, EverVolt ESS Installer of the Year, Fastest Growing Installer of the Year and Fastest Growing EverVolt ESS Installer of the Year.

"We are excited to bring back the Customer Appreciation Awards for the third year to celebrate our wonderful Panasonic Elite, Premium and Authorized solar panel installers, as well as EverVolt Certified battery storage installers," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "It has been another challenging year navigating the pandemic, and we are thankful to have such loyal and committed installers providing exemplary service to our customers each and every day."

The full list of categories and winners is included below.

Installer of the Year Award, National

Solar Optimum – Glendale, CA

Installer of the Year Award, Regional

Atlasta Solar Store – Mountain Region

Unicity Solar – Southeast Region

Solar Works Energy, LLC – Southwest Region

Jefferson Electric, LLC – Midwest Region

Premier Solar NW – Northwest Region

Residential Installer of The Year Award, Regional

Advance Solar Energy – Southeast Region

Solar SME – Southwest Region

NJ Solar Power – Northeast Region

Sol-Up USA – Nevada Region

Whole Sun Designs – Midwest Region

Synergy Power – Northwest Region

Fastest Growing Installer of the Year Award, Regional

NuWatt Energy – Northeast Region

Bob Heinmiller Solar Solutions – Southeast Region

Wayne's Solar – Southeast Region

Lexine Solar – Southwest Region

Organ Mountain Solar – Southwest Region

Excite Energy – Northwest Region

Orange County Solar – Southwest Region

Energy Consultants Group, LLC – Midwest Region

Evergreen Technologies – Mountain Region

Energy Labs Inc. – Southeast Region

Greenbelt Solar – Southwest Region

EverVolt ESS Installer of the Year Award, Regional

Creative Solar USA – Southeast Region

Fastest Growing EverVolt ESS Installer of the Year Award, Regional

Positive Energy Solar – Southeast Region

Kapital Electric Company, Inc – Midwest Region

Unicity Solar – Southeast Region

Green Star Power – Southwest Region

Introduced in 2016, the Panasonic Residential Installer Program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications, including Panasonic's high standard of excellence. In addition to business-supporting perks, members of these exclusive tiers can extend the benefits they receive, such as special pricing and preferred access to in-demand and new products, like the just-launched EverVolt Modules, to consumers. For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

