LGBTQ+, Gender-Inclusive Underwear Brand, TomboyX Announces B Corp Certification

SEATTLE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TomboyX announces their official certification as a B Corp company. This certification confirms the brand is meeting the business, legal, and environmental standards necessary to be certified. The brand joins notable companies such as Athleta, Frank and Oak, Patagonia, in becoming certified.

TomboyX is a queer-founded apparel brand that designs and manufactures thoughtful, beautifully-made products for all bodies and needs, of all sizes and across the gender spectrum. In 2012, founders Fran Dunaway and Naomi Gonzalez set out to make the perfect gender-neutral boxer brief, and the response was overwhelming. Since then, the brand has expanded to offer a full range of underwear styles, bras, lounge and sleepwear, activewear and swimwear, all with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability. TomboyX is dedicated to empowering our LGBTQ+ community year-round, and advocating for equal representation and celebration of all people.

The brand is intentional and thorough when it comes to ethical production; their facilities are WRAP and Fair Labor Association certified, their fabrics are BCI and OEKO-TEX certified, and their headquarters is Gold Leed certified. The C-Suite at TomboyX is 80% women, 63% of their managers and above identify as LGBTQ and/or minority, and 39% of their overall team identify as LGBTQ and/or minority. Sustainability is a core value at TomboyX, and B Corp certification is an exciting and inevitable step for this forward-thinking brand.

"As queer women we know what it's like to not see ourselves represented in fashion. It's with this lens that we founded TomboyX in 2013. We believed that if we created a sustainable product that focused on fit and quality and offered a broad range of sizes we would fill a white space that desperately needed visibility. By becoming B Corp Certified we are committing to continuous improvement in our mission of radical inclusivity using sustainable practices and transparency within our organization for the benefit of our community, workers and customers." – Naomi Gonzalez, Co-Founder.

TomboyX creates underwear and loungewear with bodies first rather than gender. This LGBTQ+ Women-Founded company offers underwear, bras, loungewear, swimwear, and newly introduced activewear for everyone to embrace their true selves in. With celebrity fans including Lizzo, this body loving brand wants to keep you comfortable. Styles available in sizes XS – 6XL.

TomboyX is available to shop at TomboyX.com, as well as on Amazon.com & Nordstrom.com

