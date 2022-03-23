IGEL Announces IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Award Winners

This year's honorees have demonstrated a strong commitment to customer success, active engagement in the IGEL Ready Program, and success on a global scale

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of IGEL OS, the endpoint operating system designed for VDI and DaaS, today announced winners of the IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards. The award winners were celebrated during the IGEL Ready Advisory Board meeting that took place last week at HIMSS 2022 in Orlando, Fla.

Now in its inaugural year, the IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards program recognizes IGEL Ready partner(s) that have demonstrated strong commitment to customer success, active engagement in the IGEL Ready Program, and success on a global scale. Partners are also recognized for having a clearly differentiated value proposition for customers and partners when their solutions are combined with IGEL, as well as their ability to improve the customer experience through their alliance with IGEL.

This year, the IGEL Ready winning partners were recognized in five categories, with the winners as follows:

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year 2021: Microsoft. Through their long-standing strategic alliance, IGEL and Microsoft have been working closely to make it easy for mutual customers to migrate to Windows 365 and Cloud PC resources, since first announcing the general availability of Linux client support for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, in November 2019 . IGEL endpoints are used in conjunction with Windows 365 allowing customers to securely work remotely in a modern workspace, while saving time and money.

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Marketing: LG. Through IGEL Ready, LG has been able to rapidly expand its enterprise business, teaming with channel partners to provide customer end-users with an innovative, secure and high-performing endpoint computing experience. Aligning with IGEL sales, marketing and engineering teams to ensure that LG is delivering innovation, has been very beneficial and allowed for the rapid expansion of LG's brand over the last 12 months.

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Innovation: EPOS. By integrating its software solutions with IGEL OS, EPOS offers joint users a seamless audio experience in the VDI space. The solution is unique and innovative in that it is natively integrated into IGEL OS so that the IT Manager can enable (via UMS) "EPOS Connect", its desktop client software in IGEL OS to initiate the device management of headsets and speakerphones using EPOS Manager (EPOS' device management solution).

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Customer Experience: Lenovo. Recently, Lenovo's partnership with IGEL has resulted in multiple significant customer successes. One example is a large hospital in the Northeast that was challenged by their existing solution and ready to modernize on IGEL OS. The hospital worked with Lenovo and IGEL to ensure their existing and newly purchased endpoints were certified to run IGEL OS. Ultimately, the customer was able to modernize their endpoint fleet with the IGEL OS running on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, desktops, and all-in-one monitors.

IGEL Ready Partner of the Year – Collaboration: Liquidware. Over the past year, Liquidware has worked closely with IGEL to ensure its solutions are fully integrated with IGEL OS, providing Digital Experience Monitoring of the first mile of user connectivity. Liquidware has also added monitoring metrics where they matter most, at the endpoint, including users that connect with IGEL OS. Finally, due to requests from joint customers that need to know work-from-home Wi-Fi stats, Liquidware has provided metrics to support Microsoft Teams and Office 365, and emerging desktop solutions such as Microsoft AVD and Windows 365. This collaboration with IGEL has helped Liquidware remain competitive and at the forefront of digital workspace management.

"Since 2020, IGEL Ready has been on a mission to partner with the industry's leading technology companies in order to make it easier for our customers to secure and manage their VDI and DaaS endpoints," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We congratulate all of our IGEL Ready Partner of the Year award winners, and we would also like to thank all of our partners for your commitment to IGEL Ready and for continuing to be an important part of this fast-growing ecosystem of hardware and software providers."

The IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards were open to all IGEL Ready partners. To be considered for the awards, partners were required to submit an application illustrating how their engagement with IGEL has accelerated business growth, especially when leveraging the IGEL Ready partner programs, offerings, and events. Applications were reviewed and the winners were selected by an independent jury including prominent EUC industry experts.

About IGEL Ready

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software.

For more information on the IGEL Ready program, please visit the IGEL Ready Showcase or contact the IGEL Ready team at ready@igel.com. If you're a hardware or software technology maker looking to join our fastest-growing ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners, please apply here.

About IGEL

IGEL is the world's leading provider of the most secure, high performance, easy-to-manage operating system for VDI, DaaS, and cloud-delivered digital workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

