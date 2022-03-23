Healthcare technology firm Scanslated, Inc leads the way in patient-centered radiology

DURHAM, N.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study shows that interactive plain language radiology reports from Scanslated Inc. will empower patients and point the way forward in patient engagement.

"When patients are engaged and empowered, everybody wins." - Dr. Nicholas Befera , Scanslated CEO

The news comes from a recent 5-month study of 16,735 individual patients and their radiology reports, published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology (February 2022) (JACR). The study authors show that innovative software developed by Scanslated Inc. (Tampa, FL) creates real potential for increased patient understanding and engagement, a key to better healthcare.

"This is great, thank you for demystifying a medical report!" - Study Patient, age 55

The study found that patients spent 3 times longer engaging with the Scanslated patient-friendly interactive content compared with traditional radiology reports, representing a significant boost in patient engagement. 84.7% of patients reported that the definitions and diagrams helped them to understand their report, and 86.7% of patients endorsed an overall positive experience viewing their report online.

"I feel so much more informed and empowered to understand and discuss my disease and treatment options with my doctor." Scanslated Patient, age 66

As reported in JACR, the study was led by Scanslated Inc, a radiologist-founded healthcare technology firm that offers software to automatically convert the standard radiology report into a patient-centered interactive web page format. The study was performed in partnership with Diversified Radiology of Colorado (Lakewood, Colorado), a large subspecialty private practice radiology group, and Touchstone Medical Imaging, LLC (Plano, Texas), an operator of imaging centers across the United States. The study included all imaging modalities (x-ray, CT, MR, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, mammography) and examination types performed in an outpatient private practice setting.

"Our mission at Scanslated is to empower patients, so we're thrilled that patients are finding real value in our interactive patient-centered reports," says Dr. Nicholas Befera, Assistant Professor of Radiology at Duke University and CEO of Scanslated Inc. "Clinicians also benefit from more efficient and higher quality communication with patients. When patients are engaged and empowered, everybody wins."

Scanslated's solution may be a timely one. An increasing number of patients are viewing their reports online as a result of 21st Century Cures Act requirements. According to a recently published study from Massachusetts General Hospital,for 78% of providers this has led to an increase in calls and messages from patients. A patient-friendly report may be the answer, as greater report clarity could mean fewer calls and reduced clinical workload for providers.

Results of the JACR study suggest that patient-centered reporting is a true value-add for patients and may finally be feasible at scale. Scanslated's software integrates with existing patient web portals, meaning immediate and automatic delivery to patients without changing physician workflow. This may be the novel patient-engagement strategy that radiology has been waiting for.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scanslated, Inc.