Creative Medical Technology Announces Positive Top-Line Results for StemSpine® Pilot Study

--Two-Year Follow-Up Results Confirm Significant Efficacy and No Serious Adverse Effects in Patients Using StemSpine® Procedure for Treating Chronic Lower Back Pain --

PHOENIX, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced positive two-year follow-up data for the Company's StemSpine® pilot study, showing significant efficacy of the StemSpine® procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported.

StemSpine® is a patented procedure that utilizes a patient's own bone marrow aspirate for the treatment of chronic lower back pain.

There were no safety related concerns at up to two years and the StemSpine® procedure resulted in an efficacy rate of 87% in the treated patients. The Company plans to submit a manuscript for publication in a peer reviewed journal and present the data at future orthopedic/sports medicine conferences.

"The positive two-year data from our StemSpine® pilot study are very encouraging, and we are excited to engage with practitioners on commercialization," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "To our knowledge, this pilot is the first demonstration of the clinical efficacy of injecting bone marrow aspirate in areas surrounding the disc, thereby repairing, remodeling and improving the blood supply around the disc and lower back area. We believe StemSpine® represents an attractive non-surgical option for many of the millions of Americans who suffer from non-surgical chronic lower back pain."

Sahil Nock, Chief Commercialization Officer of the Company, added, "Given our timely receipt of this significant and favorable data, I look forward to accelerating our StemSpine® program by introduction to the physician community at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons annual conference taking place in Chicago this week, March 22-26. Building out strong advisory boards with notable KOLs has been a pillar of my career and I am excited to leverage my experience to accelerate our efforts to translate the StemSpine® procedure."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

