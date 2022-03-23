Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Fitness Model Holly Barker Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Holly Barker, fitness model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur has joined the HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"Holly is such an iconic social media figure and a fun and exciting addition to the team," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "She has such a genuine personality. I think she is going to be great on the site and really connect with her fans."

Holly Barker starred in her first reality series in 2017 where she showcased a day in the life of a fitness model. The exposure to the camera gave her the confidence to take on bigger rolls. In 2020 she hosted Paris Fashion week. She now models full time. Barker has developed her own fitness app (Hollybarkerapp.com) which is available for all devices. She works with multiple fitness companies as both an athlete and ambassador and owns a fitness facility in Canada. Recently, she became the co-owner of a beverage company that will be launching this year. Barker has become influential in the social media space, boasting 1M+ followers on Instagram. She has embraced the mantra "I choose my own choices" reminding her of the journey that led her to where she is today.

"HoneyDrip.com is setting the bar for creative artistic freedom," said Barker. "This is a platform where I can showcase the type of creativity I love, while connecting with fans that appreciate the imagination that goes into it."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

