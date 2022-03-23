Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Commercial Insurance Underwriters, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Springfield, Missouri-based Commercial Insurance Underwriters, Inc. (CIU). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, CIU is a surplus lines agency offering commercial, personal and professional lines coverages for businesses and individuals with complex, unique or hard-to-place risks, primarily throughout the upper and lower Midwest. Kim Moore and her associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Matt A. Lynch, head of Central Region-Binding for Risk Placement Services, Inc., Gallagher's U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division.

"CIU is a widely known, well-managed agency that enhances RPS's existing presence in the Springfield region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Kim and her associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

