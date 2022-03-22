SilverPoint Senior Living Certified as Great Place to Work Again

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverPoint Senior Living is honored to have been certified by Great Place to Work again for 2022 with 78% of their employees saying SilverPoint is a great place to work. According to Great Place to Work that number is 21% higher than at a typical U.S. – based company.

The team at SilverPoint ranked their workplace high in having meaning, a sense of pride and accomplishment and making a difference. Specifically, 88 percent of team members reported that working at SilverPoint has special meaning when they look at what they accomplish each day.

Shawn Corzine, Chief Executive Officer at SilverPoint Senior Living said "When I started SilverPoint, one of my goals was to create a senior living company that was truly driven by its culture and core values. Our desire was to create an environment that not only made a difference in the lives of our residents, but our team members as well. We are truly honored to have again received the certification of Great Place to Work . This achievement goes to our entire team that lives out our values every day!"

Connecting people to their purpose and encouraging them to reach their full potential is important with team members at SilverPoint. The heart of SilverPoint, their values, all have a positive daily impact on the teams at each of their communities.

Team Members, Residents, and Families all benefit from those five core values:

Family – love people and live it out in actions

Purpose – help people achieve their greatest potential

Fun – find moments of joy to share

Integrity – do what is right

Dignity – honor and respect people for who they are

To learn more about the incredible team and residents at SilverPoint please visit www.silverpointsl.com

About SilverPoint Senior Living

SilverPoint Senior Living is a Texas senior living management company specializing in operating independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Their management services include portfolio management; development and acquisition; accounting and financial; marketing and sales; and IT and digital transformation. SilverPoint is strongly committed to its five core values of family, purpose, fun, integrity. SilverPoint is also a certified 2021 Great Place to Work®. For more information about SilverPoint Senior Living, please visit www.silverpointsl.com or call 830-730-4472.

Kelly Schwennesen

SilverPoint Senior Living

kschwennesen@silverpointsenior.com

View original content:

SOURCE SilverPoint Senior Living