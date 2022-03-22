Secret Sesh LA To Launch Cannabis-Powered NFT Collection And Metaverse Community

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Sesh , Southern California's original licensed private cannabis event producer, is excited to announce the launch of the Secret Sesh NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project and Metaverse community. The project gives holders digital and real-world utility and will be debuting 2500 unique roles for the whitelisted (WL) mint price of 0.0420 ETH on OpenSea in April 2022.

Secret Sesh LA NFT Launch (PRNewswire)

Owning an NFT from Secret Sesh will be their new form of lifetime membership to all future physical and digital events. In addition, Secret Sesh partnered with cannabis brands and retailers across the country to offer special discounts to owners of these NFTs.

California cannabis companies such as Greenwolf and Moxie have been announced as collaborators with more partnerships to be unveiled over coming months.

Secret Sesh NFTs also feature play-to-earn games and allow entrance into digital spaces. They currently have a buildout space with VR pool and beer pong with more games to come.

CEO Tim Brown and his team seek to take Secret Sesh to a global audience of crypto and cannabis enthusiasts.

"We're building out our own world, and without a VR headset, people will be able to walk around, have conversations, and have a digital experience similar to the real world Secret Sesh. 10-20 years from now, real events might be very different. We want to be at the forefront. Creating digital spaces and accepting crypto as payment from sponsors is going to allow us to grow in the development of Web3." CEO Tim Brown said.

Join Secret Sesh NFTs' Discord and follow the official Twitter to start participating in their rapidly growing Metaverse community and become one of the 2,500 unique WL roles that will be able to mint up to two Sesher NFTs.

About Secret Sesh LA: CEO Tim Brown and Secret Sesh made their name hosting private and (later) public recreational cannabis gatherings in Southern California. What started at Airbnbs and friends' houses grew into mansions, and eventually, a nightclub and festival grounds.

Secret Sesh provides a friendly place to enjoy cannabis culture while also curating it with quality brands, games, activations, and delicious food trucks. Over the years, attendance has risen from dozens to 10k+. A passion project meant to host local weed connoisseurs now stands proud, hosting events on a much larger, licensed, and professional scale.

