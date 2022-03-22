OBiO Technology Goes Public on Shanghai Stock Exchange Today

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 22, 2022, OBiO Technology (Shanghai) Corp., Ltd. ("OBiO" or "the Company"), has completed its initial public offering ("IPO") process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board (SSE, code: 688238).

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shanghai, OBiO is a biotechnology company focusing on gene and cell therapy field: serving as a contract research organization for vectorology and functional genomics studies and providing contract development and manufacturing services of IND-enabling CMC, clinical and commercial manufacturing. In recent years, in line with the mission of enabling gene therapy for better life, OBiO has established core technologies around vectorology development, large-scale process development and manufacturing, facilitating a robust and versatile GMP manufacturing system for various gene and cell therapy products. With the policy supports on gene therapy and CRO/CDMO industry, OBiO has achieved a sustainable growth in market size.

With many years of experience and expertise accumulated in gene and cell therapy, OBiO has become a leading company and gained the recognition of well-known enterprises and first-class universities in the field. The Company has participated in and supported more than 100 gene and cell therapy programs, covering the gamut from viral vector, oncolytic virus, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and other genetic medicines.

"The successful listing on Shanghai's STAR market is a major milestone clearly marking the company's entry into its next stage of growth," said Oudong Pan, Chairman of OBiO. "Looking forward, our core mission will continue to focus on research and development together with the technological enhancement of gene therapy vectorology while we further expand the technology clusters and strengthen the protection of our intellectual property. In addition, we plan to further optimize the business model, enhance our ability to integrate and participate in projects with like-minded firms worldwide, and continue our customer-centered approach to the provision of professional services, as we strive to transform OBiO into a leading international gene and cell therapy CRO/CDMO group."

