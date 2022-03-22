HELSINKI, Finland, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Inside information

Nanoform Finland Plc

March 22, 2022

23:45 Finnish time / 22:45 Swedish time

Nanoform successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 25 million to prepare for GMP manufacturing in the USA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

With reference to the new share issue announced on March 22, 2022, Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the result of the offering of new shares (the "Shares") in an accelerated book building to Nordic and international institutional and other qualified investors (the "Placing").

Nanoform expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 25 million as a result of the Placing. The Placing attracted a considerable number of global and Nordic institutional investors. The proceeds from the Placing will be used to accelerate Nanoform's growth strategy with an investment in a new manufacturing site in the United States. The new manufacturing site in the USA, the world's largest pharmaceutical market, is a natural next step for Nanoform, which increases proximity to existing and new customers.

In the Placing, the Company will issue a total of 5,581,818 Shares in a directed share issue. The Shares represent approximately 7.7 per cent of the issued shares in Nanoform prior to the Placing and approximately 7.1 per cent of the issued shares in Nanoform following the Placing. The total number of issued shares in the Company after the Placing will be 78,116,964.

The subscription price of the Shares is EUR 4.4 per Share (SEK 45.68 per Share), corresponding to a discount of approximately 8.3 per cent to the closing price on March 22, 2022 immediately before the commencement of the Placing. The subscription price shall be recorded in the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

The Placing was carried out based on offers received in an accelerated book building and based on the authorisations given to the board of directors by the Company's annual general meeting of April 6, 2021.

Subject to the completion of the Placing, the Shares (ISIN code FI4000330972) will be registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about March 23, 2022. The Shares are expected to be ready for delivery to the investors against payment through Euroclear Finland Ltd or, as applicable, through Euroclear Sweden AB on or about March 25, 2022. Trading in the Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden on or about March 25, 2022.

The Company continues to be committed to the strong execution of its communicated strategy. The Company reached all its near-term targets for 2021 and is on track to deliver both on its near-term business targets for 2022 and its in June 2021 raised mid-term business targets for 2025. The funding from the Company's IPO in 2020 and the directed share issue in March 2021 is still deemed sufficient for the growth strategy then communicated.

The CEO of Nanoform, Prof. Edward Hæggström comments: "We are pleased to see strong demand from new and existing global and Nordic institutional investors. With the raised funds we will accelerate Nanoform's growth strategy with an investment in the US GMP manufacturing, a milestone we have prepared diligently."

Danske Bank and SEB act as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Financial Advisors of the Placing. Borenius Attorneys Ltd is the legal counsel to the Company and to the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Financial Advisors as to Finnish law.

Nanoform Finland Plc

Board of directors

The information in the company release is information that Nanoform is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on March 22, 2022 at 23:45 Finnish time / 22:45 Swedish time.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Hæggström, CFO

albert.haeggstrom@nanoform.com / +358 29 370 0150

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications.

Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this company release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this company release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines and competition from other companies. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this company release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Important notice

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore or South Africa or in or into any other jurisdiction in which publishing or distributing would be prohibited by applicable law. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This announcement and this offering are only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (each a "Relevant State") who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Qualified Investors. This announcement should not be acted upon or relied upon in any Relevant State by persons who are not Qualified Investors. For the purposes of this announcement the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of the securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities. This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons outside the United Kingdom, or persons in the United Kingdom who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA") who are (i) investment professionals within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The shares may not be offered or sold within the United States absent of registration or an exemption under the U.S. Securities Act 1933 (as amended). The Company has not registered and it does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and it does not intend to conduct a public offering in the United States.

Danske Bank and SEB act only for and on behalf of Nanoform Finland Plc in connection of the share issue. Danske Bank and SEB do not hold any other party as its client or cannot be held accountable to advise other parties than Nanoform Finland Plc with regards to the share issue or other matters referred here to.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Nanoform