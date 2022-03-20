FTX Establishes Local Presence in Australia

FTX launches fully registered and licensed Australian operations

SYDNEY, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited ("FTX") the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the establishment of FTX Australia Pty Ltd ("FTX Australia" or "the Company"), marking an essential chapter in FTX's continued global expansion.

Industry leading products and services to be offered by the Company will include a comprehensive suite of exchange and OTC based products and services, as well as derivatives.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO & Founder of FTX, commented on the news, "We're excited to bring FTX's innovative products and services to the Australian marketplace. The establishment of FTX Australia should provide all our local clients with the confidence of trading on a registered and licensed platform. As in other jurisdictions within which we operate, significant resources have been allocated to proactively engage with local regulators. We look to be a participant in policy discussions globally and will seek to continue this same level engagement locally through FTX Australia, and we are encouraged by the important work being undertaken to establish a new digital asset licensing regime."

Australia is a well-regarded financial centre in the Asia-Pacific and an important and growing market for FTX. Australians have a long reputation of adopting new technologies, particularly when it comes to financial services. The establishment of FTX Australia highlights FTX's long-term commitment to the local market and represents the natural next step in the FTX's global expansion.

About FTX Australia

FTX Australia will be headquartered in Sydney, the financial centre of Australia. The Company holds an Australian Financial Services Licence and acts as the issuer of the OTC derivatives including options contract, futures contract, contract for difference (CFDs) with the underlying digital/crypto assets, and leveraged tokens.

About FTX.COM

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry.

FTX.COM is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

