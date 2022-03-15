SOCi Recognized By Forbes and Inc. Magazine for Culture and Sustained Growth

SOCi Named One of America's Best Startup Employers and a Fastest-Growing Company on the West Coast

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi , the marketing platform for multi-location brands, is proud to announce awards from Forbes and Inc. Magazine, recognizing a strong organizational culture and growth as an industry leader in localized marketing technology.

SOCi has been ranked #119 of the 1,500 fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list. This is the third consecutive year SOCi will appear in the Inc. Regional Series, after being featured in both 2020 and 2021. Born from the annual Inc. 5000 awards, this list highlights the most successful companies in specific regions around the United States. Those listed on the 2022 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2020. Within that period, SOCi experienced a growth rate of more than 400%. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found here .

SOCi has also been recognized for the second year in a row on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The honoree list was announced on March 8th, 2022 and can be viewed on the Forbes website .

The honorees of Forbes's America's Best Startup Employers, which recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points, were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews.'

Employer Reputation: company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic,' 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings.'

"Being recognized for both our growth and our culture is an absolute honor," said Afif Khoury, Founder and CEO of SOCi. "SOCi understands that our success is predicated on the success of both our customers, as well as that of the employees that serve them. We have worked tirelessly to earn the trust of both groups by genuinely caring about the goals that they have set and over delivering on the promises that we make to support them in achieving those goals."

