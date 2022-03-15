NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KFA") announces the net asset value per share (NAV) of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) as of March 14, 2022 was $29.17. This value differs from the originally posted NAV of $28.61.

This was a result of a NAV dissemination issue.

