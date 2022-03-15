Kelley Blue Book Announces Best Family Cars of 2022

In Partnership with Actress Tia Mowry, Kelley Blue Book Experts Share the Top-Rated Family Friendly Vehicles

ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, announces the Best Family Cars of 2022 – a list of vehicle recommendations based on in-depth testing with a focus on safety, practicality and value, as well as increasingly useful connectivity, technology and driver-assist features. As one of the most impactful purchase decisions a parent will make, Kelley Blue Book understands that buying a family car requires more careful consideration than most vehicle purchases.

A family car is more than just a mode of transportation. Parents want a vehicle they can trust to protect their family

"A family car is more than just a mode of transportation. Parents want a vehicle they can trust to protect their family in the case of an accident, comes equipped with state-of-the-art technology to help avoid accidents altogether, and matches the needs of their lifestyle," said Jason Allan, director of editorial for Kelley Blue Book. "Combining our expansive vehicle review program, proprietary insights and industry data, we work to provide families with vehicle recommendations that align with their personalized needs and emphasize value through Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price and 5-Year Cost to Own information."

The Best Family Cars of 2022 include two- and three-row SUVs offering the passenger and cargo-carrying capacity that make them go-to choices, along with a full-size SUV and minivans that hold appeal for their added roominess and flexibility. Kelley Blue Book's editorial staff constantly reviews the newest cars on the market, evaluating options through many lenses to provide the most comprehensive information possible for new-car shoppers. The team also uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to ensure recommended vehicles have top safety ratings.

To help further expand visibility for the Best Family Cars of 2022 list with parents, Kelley Blue Book has partnered with actress and mother, Tia Mowry. "As a mother of two little ones, our car has become more than just a car – it is an extension of our everyday life and something we rely on to stay safe," said Mowry. "In our family, our car is where we enjoy singing along to our favorite songs and take time to connect in between the craziness of activities and school which are the moments I value the most! Having a resource like Kelley Blue Book that provides reliable safety information to help choose the best car for my family is so important since my children's safety is a top priority."



Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2022







Best Two-Row SUVs for Families

(listed in alphabetical order) Select Editorial Commentary

2022 Honda CR-V Even in its last year before a full redesign, Honda's venerable compact SUV remains an incredibly well-rounded option for families.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Don't let the stylish exterior and rich interior fool you, the Santa Fe is also a fantastic value among two-row midsize SUVs.

2022 Subaru Outback The Subaru Outback has the capability and space of an SUV, the comfort of a wagon, and an impressive roster of safety features, including standard all-wheel drive.

2022 Toyota RAV4 Compact SUVs deliver an ideal mix of practicality, flexibility and value for so many families, and the RAV4 stands out as our Compact SUV Best Buy for 2022.

Best Three-Row SUVs for Families

(listed in alphabetical order) Select Editorial Commentary

2022 Honda Pilot Another Honda expected to undergo a full redesign for 2023, the tried-and-true Pilot is about as proven as it gets in the midsize three-row SUV segment.

2022 Hyundai Palisade The Hyundai Palisade combines eight-passenger seating and a famously strong warranty with luxury-like style and amenities.

2022 Kia Telluride The Kia Telluride burst onto the scene a couple years ago and is still shaking up the segment. This year's 3-Row Midsize SUV Best Buy boasts an unmatched mix of practicality and desirability.

2022 Toyota Highlander For too many good reasons to count, the Toyota Highlander is the best-selling 3-row SUV in the country.

Best Full-Size SUV for Families Select Editorial Commentary

2022 Ford Expedition The Ford Expedition is our Full-Size SUV Best Buy of 2022, combining maximum versatility with unexpected comfort and convenience.

Best Minivans

(listed in alphabetical order) Select Editorial Commentary

2022 Chrysler Pacifica The feature-filled and richly appointed Pacifica stands alone among minivans in offering an available plug-in hybrid powertrain rated to deliver up to 32 miles on electricity alone.

2022 Honda Odyssey The Honda Odyssey has long been one of the best family vehicles money can buy, and last year's enhancements made it even better.

2022 Toyota Sienna Our Minivan Best Buy for 2022, the Sienna combines full minivan practicality with available all-wheel drive and standard hybrid power rated to deliver a mind-blowing 36 mpg.

Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2022 provide valued service for families to narrow down their search for a new vehicle, and its Dealer Home Services makes it easier to shop for a car right from home – from a virtual walk around or test drive, to delivering a car right to your driveway with touchless delivery.

For more information about Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2022, including detailed editorial commentary, safety ratings, photos, pricing information and more for each model, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/best-family-cars/.

For shoppers on a budget, Kelley Blue Book's experts compiled an additional list of the 10 Best Family Cars Under $25,000. If shoppers are in the market for a used vehicle, check out the 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $20,000.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter like our page on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

