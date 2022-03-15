JET LINX LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE TO INNOVATE & OPTIMIZE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

New Website Algins With Private Aviation Company's Five-Star Private Jet Service

OMAHA, Neb., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services through its 21 locations nationwide, today announced the launch of its new and enhanced website as part of its continued commitment to aligning its online presence with its Five-Star private aviation experience. The new website features a sophisticated and modern design, new and interactive tools, and compelling content that encourages visitor engagement. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx.

"Jet Linx is constantly pursuing new and innovative private aviation solutions and experiences," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Jet Linx is dedicated to offering Five-Star service that extends beyond the in-flight and on-the-ground experience to also encompass our digital platforms. The user experience has been significantly enhanced to provide current and prospective clients, as well as prospective new team members, with a new aesthetic, optimized content and compelling interactive tools that make the Jet Linx private aviation experience easier to access, understand and navigate."

The Company's new website provides visitors with a robust online experience reflective of the Jet Linx commitment to personalizing private aviation and providing the best in Five-Star service. Visitors can efficiently and effectively find and access information regarding Jet Linx's expansive private jet services, including its Jet Card Membership, Aircraft Management program, Joint Ownership program and Acquisition & Sales services, as well as its network of 21 Base locations, fleet of over 100 aircraft and extensive client benefit programs.

The website also features two new interactive tools designed to help prospective clients with identifying private jet solutions for their unique travel needs and planning their upcoming travel. The Jet Linx Private Jet Program Finder offers a free private jet travel assessment to determine the best private aviation solution for an individual based on their personal needs and preferences. Leveraging Jet Linx's decades of private aviation expertise, the assessment takes into account various factors and matches individuals with the most appropriate and useful Jet Linx private aviation solution.

For both future and existing clients, the redesigned Jet Linx website also features the new Elevated Lifestyle Trip Planner. With a robust Elevated Lifestyle (EL) client benefits program and Elevated Lifestyle Preferred Hotel program, Jet Linx is dedicated to continuously enhancing the travel experience and curating exclusive experiences, unique luxuries and journeys that complement Jet Linx clients' lifestyles. The Elevated Lifestyle Trip Planner pairs an individual's Jet Linx Base location and aircraft size to showcase the benefits available in certain locations and destinations.

Jet Linx's new website complements the Jet Linx Mobile App and further demonstrates Jet Linx's commitment to providing the industry's finest service and experience. The Jet Linx Mobile App puts the control of private jet travel in the palm of a client's hand and provides clients the ability to book private jets in real-time at guaranteed hourly rates, quote future trips and access the OpenSeat Exchange seat-sharing program.

This digital evolution follows a year of extensive growth and expansion for Jet Linx. Jet Linx has become the nation's finest global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services because of its innovative locally-focused business model, incomparable and proprietary standards of service excellence developed in conjunction with Forbes Travel Guide, and unrivaled commitment to safety. In addition to receiving the first ARGUS Platinum Elite safety ranking, Jet Linx also remains an IS-BAO Stage 3 certified operator, the highest international safety standard in the world.

To find more information about Jet Linx and to explore the all-new website, visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

