ENA Partners with MedLern to Bring Trauma Education to India

MedLern to offer ENA's flagship TNCC course online to support nurse skill development

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association and MedLern have teamed up to provide the association's Trauma Nursing Core Course online in India to help support the country's growing need for skilled trauma nurses.

TNCC, one of ENA's flagship courses, is the premier trauma nursing course for nurses and hospitals worldwide. Now in its 8th Edition, TNCC prepares emergency nurses for life-threatening trauma cases when every second counts by providing nurses with the knowledge, critical-thinking skills and training needed to offer high-quality trauma care.

MedLern provides hospitals and health care professionals with a comprehensive mobile platform for training and skill development that offers around-the-clock learning that can cover continuing education, compliance and many other areas The MedLern-ENA partnership allows TNCC, for the first time, to be offered online in India, where demand for emergency nurses has risen during the pandemic.

More than 200 attendees recently took part in a recent webinar hosted by MedLern and ENA to highlight TNCC's learning design and ways it benefits emergency nurses.

"ENA's mission centers around advancing excellence in emergency nursing, and partnering with MedLern represents an important opportunity to bring TNCC directly to nurses in India who are interested in emergency care," said ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "ENA is excited to work with and support nurses who are looking to enhance their skills and grow more confident in how they deliver trauma care."

MedLern CEO Deepak Sharma shared Schmitz's enthusiasm and spoke highly of adding ENA to the company's select list of global expert partners.

"India's need for skilled trauma nurses continues to grow rapidly. MedLern is confident TNCC will make a big impact and offer nurses who aspire to hone their expertise a significant edge in the emergency care field," Sharma said.

MedLern sees the introduction of TNCC as an initial step toward delivering other ENA courses – such as the Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course and Geriatric Emergency Nursing Education – in the future. More information about all of ENA's educational offerings can be found by visiting the ENA University website.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

About MedLern

MedLern is a comprehensive learning, training and skill development platform for hospitals and health care professionals. It is designed to be a mobile-first solution enabling around-the-clock learning. The platform offers an extensive list of modules for compliance, employee induction, continuing education and soft-skills training. It is an end-to-end learning management platform that will help the hospitals in streamlining their compliance training, recruitment and onboard cycles. To learning more about how MedLern can help hospitals and health care professionals, visit www.medlern.com.

