Education Advanced, Inc. Ranks No. 72 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TYLER, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Education Advanced, Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, is No. 72 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

"At Education Advanced, our driving objective is to develop software solutions that will empower educators to build a better future for our schools," said Dr. Eli Crow, founder and CEO of Education Advanced. "Our growth is a tribute to our team and our commitment to deliver maximum value through our products and our customer service. It is a tremendous honor to again be recognized by Inc. Magazine for our growth record."

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and Embarc (formerly BuildYourOwnCurriculum). These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

