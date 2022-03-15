PARIS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarendelle, inspired by Haut-Brion has recently been seen on the tables of both cinema and television's most popular shows, perhaps most recently on Netflix's hugely successful and witty portrayal of life in a Parisian PR agency, Emily in Paris. Clarendelle wines can be seen, lighting up many sequences and dining tables throughout the series.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9025251-clarendelle-the-darling-of-the-silver-screen-new-vintages/

Clarendelle, the Bordeaux's first premium family of wine is the brainchild of Prince Robert de Luxembourg who took over running of Domaine Clarence Dillon group, owner of Clarendelle and Chateau Haut-Brion among others. However film has been in Prince Robert's blood from the beginning, as he started his professional life as a screen writer in Los Angeles!

This year Clarendelle is the official and exclusive wine Partner of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Globally celebrated and respected, the SBIFF is a cinema festival of 35 years standing. Regularly cited as a strong influence on the outcome of the Oscars, the SBIFF hosts 100,000 passionate film enthusiasts and celebrities, watching over 300 films and tributes over 11 days.

This year, on March 4th, the festival honours internationally acclaimed actor Kristen Stewart, with the American Riviera Award for outstanding contribution to American cinema, while also being Oscar-nominated for her role as Lady Diana Spencer. Prince Robert de Luxembourg raised his glass of Clarendelle to celebrate her powerful performance.

In the meantime, Clarendelle is proud to announce the launch of two new vintage releases for the next spring and summer, Bordeaux Blanc 2021 and Bordeaux Rosé 2021, alongside the recent release of Clarendelle Rouge from the glorious 2016 vintage.

Clarendelle Bordeaux Blanc 2021

A cool spring and relatively cool beginning to summer, followed by warmer sun early in late summer, resulted in a wine with wonderful freshness and beguiling, complex flavours. The Sauvignon Blanc unveils plethora of aromas, ranging from boxwood to tropical fruit and an array of citrus notes. The Muscadelle grape showed great colour contributing fragrant rose and lychee notes to the blend. A white wine with lovely tension and freshness, and a delicious palate, round and rich, balanced out by wonderful minerality.

43% Sauvignon Blanc, 32% Semillon, 25% Muscadelle, Alc : 12,5%

Clarendelle Bordeaux Rosé 2021

Harvested from vineyard plots especially selected for rosé, the wine has an iridescent salmon-pink robe, leading to powerful tropical aromas, dominated by lychee and pomegranate. This rosé has lovely balance, framed by a smooth lightly tannic structure. Flavours of liquorice and mint accent the lovely pink grapefruit flavours. The wine is indulgent and lingering on the palate.

65% Merlot, 32% Cabernet Sauvignon, 3% Cabernet Franc, Alc: 12,5%

And for the red Bordeaux faithful,

Clarendelle Bordeaux Rouge 2016

Clarendelle Bordeaux 2016 is a colourful, fresh and fruity wine, with aromas of red fruit and blackcurrant alongside floral overtones reminiscent of violet. They combine the tannic power of great vintages with a deliciously velvety texture and rare smooth, powerful, and generous on the palate. Their relatively high level of acidity gives them an admirable freshness and tremendous balance, without any hardness. Clarendelle Bordeaux 2016 can be enjoyed during an aperitif or it can be the perfect elegant partner for lunch and dinner during the coming Spring.

84% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6% Cabernet Franc, Alc: 13,5%

Domaine Clarence Dillon

Established in 1935, the family-run company Domaine Clarence Dillon is owner of several prestigious wine estates, Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion and Château Quintus. In 2005, Clarence Dillon Wines, one of Bordeaux's most significant fine wine merchant was founded while also creating Bordeaux's premier super premium family of wines; Clarendelle. Domaine Clarence Dillon also owns a Parisian residence, truly an embassy for the French art of living, so highly prized by its Chairman and CEO, Prince Robert of Luxembourg. This houses the two-starred gastronomic restaurant, Le Clarence and La Cave du Château, an exceptional retail and e-tail shop selling the finest wines and spirits from France's terroirs (www.lcdc.wine). In 2018, Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Domaine Clarence Dillon joined "Primum Familiae Vini", an international association bringing together 12 families, owners of prestigious estates and domains producing some of the world's finest wines. In September of 2021, a new visitor center and wine shop were opened at Chateau Haut-Brion in Bordeaux.

Contact: Eline Huet – Communications Officer, Email : e.huet@domaineclarencedillon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765817/Clarendelle.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750587/Clarendelle_Logo.jpg

Kristen Stewart and Prince Robert de Luxembourg. credit : Bryan Beasley (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Domaine Clarence Dillon) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Domaine Clarence Dillon