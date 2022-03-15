Bankers Life Recognizes Top Women Financial Advisors

New program honors 29 women across 20 states

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, announced today its Top Women Financial Advisors for 2022.

The recognition campaign showcases "The Best of the Best" women financial advisors representing Bankers Life Securities, Inc. and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc.

"These highly experienced and knowledgeable advisors play a critical role in helping to secure the financial future of our clients," said Cheryl L. Heilman, president of Bankers Life Securities, Inc. (BLS) and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. (BLAS). "They get to know their clients personally to provide the best guidance and service possible, providing customized and individual solutions to help meet their goals. This recognition is a testament to the value and exceptional work they deliver to their clients every day."

Bankers Life is committed to championing the need for additional women leaders in the financial services industry. As part of its program to cultivate opportunities for female executives to lead the industry forward, the company invests and supports a number of initiatives, including the Women's Leadership and Networking Committee. The group creates and maintains a forum of best practices and mentorship to leverage market opportunities and achieve business objectives.

Financial advisors qualify annually for the recognition by achieving specific production and client service criteria.

Congratulations to the inaugural class and 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors:

Stephanie Burling Christi Kaiser Emily Combs Betty Lake Berenice Diaz Theresa Kunkeli Cassie Durr Danaire Leftwich Kathleen Fechik Alisha McCarty Meg Forkner Lori Moncada Danielle George Andrea Oliverio Milla Gudukas Alison Rhodes Danielle Halliday Jessica Socolovitch Shalane Hertel Jessica Smith Kelly Hoehmann Nicole Stahl Sally Hoffman Eileen Sullivan Rita Hollingsworth Michelle Washington Jennifer Immoos-Hernandez Nicholle Zoltaszek Trisa Jackson



About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,000 exclusive agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life Securities General Agency, Inc., (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA).

Securities and variable annuities offered through Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member, FINRA/SIPC (dba BL Securities Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA).

