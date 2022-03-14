Creating Your Wealth By Tapping Into Bet-Trading ecosystem

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthSecrets launches first community, social-based platform for betpreneur.

The emergence of cryptocurrency and the advancement of technology has brought online betting to a new level.

The key reason most people starts betting with cryptocurrency is to keep their cash holding safe and avoid them from being victims of fraud and malicious attacks.

The decentralized environment of cryptocurrency empowers the public to attain control over the authorities, coupled with its anonymity, payment efficiency, and potential value appreciation has attracted people to opt for digital currencies over traditional currencies.

Given the skyrocketing popularity, technology firm WealthSecrets has developed a cutting-edge technology platform that enables the public to trade cryptocurrency while placing bets under the same roof. The platform, which attained certification from industry experts such as Techrate and Certik will guarantee a safe trading and betting environment.

WS. Bettico, a social betting platform to be rolled out soon, will be the hub for sports and betting. Through the platform, betpreneurs can maximize their gains by taking advantage of different odd slips and sharing likely winnable odds with other betpreneurs. The social betting platform will fuse with community and social network functionality, which gives it a larger pool of betpreneurs and users database.

On top of that, WS. Bettico will come with features such as peer-to-peer betting (P2P betting). With this, users could place bets and wagers on a whole host of sporting events or even take bets off other sports bettors and effectively become a bookmaker. The uniqueness of the platform and variety of features make it the home for betting companies that seek business growth.

Since its inception in 2016, creativity has always been the top priority of WealthSecrets. The company led by six core members has transformed itself into a multi-service provider from a pure wealth education platform over the years.

All the hard work they had done over the years paid off as they successfully pioneered the social betting platform to the public amid the highly competitive cryptocurrency and betting segments.

To keep abreast of the ever-changing and dynamic landscape, WealthSecrets does not rest on its laurels. The company plans to expand service offerings to tap into the ever-growing market.

Soon, users will earn NFTs that have real-world value once the company rolled out its non-fungible token (NFT) and virtual reality (VR) gaming.

The global sports betting market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028, hitting $140.26 billion by 2028.

To cement its position as the market leader, WealthSecrets will fuse all products under its metaverse eventually in a bid to allow users to switch services through a shared interface.

About WealthSecrets

WealthSecrets is a wealth creation educational firm and operator of the world's first social betting platform WS. Bettico. Since its inception in 2016, it has hosted over eight sports and bet competitions with more than 80 winners to date. The social betting platform has been fully audited by Techrate and Cerdik and is proven critical issue free and hacker resistance. The company's market value has been steadily growing and hitting a high of $14 million.

