ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK CELEBRATES NEWEST PARK IN TALLAHASSEE, GRAND OPENING ON MARCH 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park is bringing the Jump LifeSM to north Florida and celebrating its first location in Tallahassee, FL. The premier trampoline facility is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is inviting area residents and visitors to jump in for the festivities. The first 100 guests will receive a Free Membership*. The new park is located at 1925 N. Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL 32303.

"I am thrilled to not only bring this great brand to Tallahassee but also to personally invest in the brand and this community," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Parks. "Our parks offer thousands of square feet of fun in a safe and clean environment that parents can feel confident in having their children explore."

The March 19 grand opening celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with Altitude Trampoline Park staff, a DJ, photobooth and chance to win free memberships along with the fun and excitement of wall-to-wall trampolines in the Main Court, performance trampolines for the parkour enthusiasts, and even a Kids Court for the younger adventure seekers. Current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed during the event.

Throughout the month of March, visitors of the Tallahassee park may enjoy one hour of free jumps during the first hour of operations. The Tallahassee location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Altitude Tallahassee features 28,000 square feet of trampolines, zip lines, and other challenges. Altitude offers annual memberships for just $99. Members enjoy a full year of access to the park any day, any time. Plus, members receive a $5 Buddy Jump Pass, 10% off all events, and access to seasonal memberships, events, special offers, merchandise, and more. Monthly memberships are also available for $10 per month.

For more information about the Tallahassee Altitude Trampoline Park, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/tallahassee or follow them on Facebook .

*Limited to one free membership per family. Recipients may add a second membership for just $5 per month. Free membership will be valid for 90 days before activating to a paid membership.

