RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB1,904.4 million ( US$298.8 million ), representing an increase of 17.7% from RMB1,618.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross margin was 40.2%, compared with 42.9% in the same period of 2020.

U.S. GAAP n et income was RMB494.4 million ( US$77.6 million ), compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB236.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB536.5 million ( US$84.2 million ), compared with RMB419.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB8,521.0 million ( US$1,337.1 million ) in the fiscal year 2021, representing an increase of 123.1% from RMB3,819.7 million in the prior year.

Gross margin was 43.1% in the fiscal year 2021, compared with 40.0% in the prior year.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB2,028.1 million ( US$318.3 million ) in the fiscal year 2021, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB128.1 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB2,251.5 million ( US$353.3 million ) in the fiscal year 2021, compared with RMB801.0 million in the prior year.

"We are pleased with our operational and financial performance in the fourth quarter, ending 2021 on a strong note. Despite the evolving industry regulatory framework and challenging backdrop of recurrent COVID-19 outbreaks, we remained focused throughout the year on optimizing our distribution and retail channels, investing in scientific research, new product development, and digitalization upgrades," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "The 2021 fiscal year was defined by year-over-year revenue growth of 123.1%, further cementing our leadership as a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers. Looking ahead, we are confident that the Company is well-positioned to further explore the enormous potential of this vast yet growing industry and achieve future growth in 2022 and beyond."

"In the fourth quarter of 2021, we delivered net revenues of RMB1,904.4 million, up 17.7% year-over-year, reflecting the momentum behind our efforts to optimize our distribution and retail channel network and enhance our diversified product portfolio," said Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology. "In December 2021, our Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which we may repurchase up to US$500 million of our shares over a period until December 31, 2023. This program demonstrates our continued confidence in the future development of our industry and the strength of our business. As we progress through 2022, we will strive to strengthen our core capabilities, bolster our market leading position, and reinforce our commitment to achieve sustainable growth and generate long-term value for our shareholders."

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues increased by 17.7% to RMB1,904.4 million (US$298.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB1,618.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net revenues from sales to offline distributors, which was mainly attributable to the expansion of the Company's distribution and retail network.

Gross profit increased by 10.3% to RMB765.5 million (US$120.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB694.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross margin was 40.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 42.9% in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to (i) an increase in direct costs related to promotional activities and (ii) an increase in the inventory provision.

Operating expenses were RMB231.5 million (US$36.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 72.8% from RMB852.6 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to the change of share-based compensation expenses, which decreased by 93.6% to RMB42.1 million (US$6.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB656.1 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease in share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees as affected by the fluctuations of the share price of the Company.

Selling expenses decreased by 76.3% to RMB46.6 million (US$7.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB196.7 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly driven by (i) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and (ii) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits primarily attributable to a decrease in performance-based cash compensation, partially offset by an increase in branding material expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 62.6% to RMB167.1 million (US$26.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB447.0 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly driven by (i) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and (ii) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits primarily attributable to a decrease in performance-based cash compensation, partially offset by an increase in software and technical service expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 91.5% to RMB17.8 million (US$2.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021 from RMB208.9 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly driven by (i) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and (ii) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits primarily attributable to a decrease in performance-based cash compensation, partially offset by an increase in consulting expenses.

Income from operations was RMB534.0 million (US$83.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a loss from operations of RMB158.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Income tax expense was RMB129.5 million (US$20.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB110.6 million in the same period of 2020.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB494.4 million (US$77.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB236.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB536.5 million (US$84.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB419.3 million in the same period of 2020.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.367 (US$0.058) and RMB0.363 (US$0.057), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.165, in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.398 (US$0.062) and RMB0.394 (US$0.062), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB0.292 in the same period of 2020.

[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company's liquidity was significantly enhanced by the completion of our IPO in early 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, and long-term bank deposits, net of RMB14,857.8 million (US$2,331.5 million), compared with RMB3,421.4 million as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, approximately US$1,624.5 million (RMB10,352.3 million) was denominated in U.S. dollars.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB465.7 million (US$73.1 million).

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues increased by 123.1% to RMB8,521.0 million (US$1,337.1 million) in the fiscal year 2021 from RMB3,819.7 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net revenues from sales to offline distributors, which was mainly attributable to the expansion of the Company's distribution and retail network.

Gross profit increased by 140.4% to RMB3,672.1 million (US$576.2 million) in the fiscal year 2021 from RMB1,527.6 million in the prior year.

Gross margin increased to 43.1% in the fiscal year 2021 from 40.0% in the prior year.

Operating expenses were RMB1,373.4 million (US$215.5 million) in the fiscal year 2021, representing a decrease of 9.3% from RMB1,514.4 million in the prior year. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to the change of share-based compensation expenses, which decreased by 76.0% to RMB223.3 million (US$35.0 million) in the fiscal year 2021 from RMB929.1 million in the prior year. The decrease in share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees as affected by the fluctuations of the share price of the Company.

Selling expenses increased by 17.5% to RMB520.7 million (US$81.7 million) in the fiscal year 2021 from RMB443.2 million in the prior year. The increase was mainly driven by (i) an increase in branding material expenses, (ii) an increase in shipping expenses, and (iii) an increase in salaries and welfare, partially offset by the decrease of share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 12.9% to RMB672.7 million (US$105.6 million) in the fiscal year 2021 from RMB772.0 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease of share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by (i) an increase in salaries and welfare benefits, and (ii) an increase in legal and other consulting fees.

Research and development expenses decreased by 39.9% to RMB179.9 million (US$28.2 million) in the fiscal year 2021 from RMB299.3 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by (i) an increase in salaries and welfare benefits, (ii) an increase in software and technical expenses, and (iii) an increase in consulting expenses.

Income from operations was RMB2,298.7 million (US$360.7 million) in the fiscal year 2021, compared with RMB13.1 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense was RMB631.4 million (US$99.1 million) in the fiscal year 2021, representing an increase of 173.9% from RMB230.5 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in taxable income.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB2,028.1 million (US$318.3 million) in the fiscal year 2021, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB128.1 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB2,251.5 million (US$353.3 million) in the fiscal year 2021, compared with RMB801.0 million in the prior year.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.445 (US$0.227) and RMB1.436 (US$0.225), respectively, in the fiscal year 2021, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.089 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.604 (US$0.252) and RMB1.595 (US$0.250), respectively, in the fiscal year 2021, compared with RMB0.557 in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program

On December 8, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of its shares over a period until December 31, 2023.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 11, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 11, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China (toll-free): +800-963-976 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 400-120-6115 Participant Code: ­ 3704755

Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 18, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: ­ ­ ­ 8947871

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and "branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income/(loss). The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/(loss), basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 30, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

In China:



RLX Technology Inc.

Head of Investor Relations

Sam Tsang

Email: ir@relxtech.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, December 31, December 31,

2020 2021 2021

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,113,988 5,208,967 817,401 Restricted cash 340,813 500 78 Short-term bank deposits, net 493,282 4,022,119 631,158 Receivables from online payment platforms 862 10,006 1,570 Short-term investments 1,473,349 3,621,637 568,314 Accounts and notes receivable, net 20,089 14,024 2,201 Inventories, net 329,123 589,088 92,441 Amounts due from related parties 21,006 1,936 304 Prepayments and other current assets, net 74,383 482,659 75,740 Total current assets 3,866,895 13,950,936 2,189,207 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 74,500 143,155 22,464 Intangible assets, net 5,393 8,366 1,313 Long-term investments, net 4,000 12,000 1,883 Deferred tax assets, net 6,000 20,856 3,273 Right-of-use assets, net 91,743 176,258 27,659 Long-term bank deposits, net - 2,004,593 314,564 Other non-current assets 11,354 48,961 7,683 Total non-current assets 192,990 2,414,189 378,839 Total assets 4,059,885 16,365,125 2,568,046







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 1,459,782 1,288,845 202,248 Contract liabilities 320,434 286,651 44,982 Salary and welfare benefits payable 179,558 170,393 26,738 Taxes payable 363,644 597,761 93,802 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 116,929 313,396 49,179 Amounts due to related parties 11,174 - - Lease liabilities - current portion 45,073 80,582 12,645 Total current liabilities 2,496,594 2,737,628 429,594







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 5,210 4,513 708 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 49,448 104,232 16,356 Total non-current liabilities 54,658 108,745 17,064 Total liabilities 2,551,252 2,846,373 446,658







Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 1,508,633 13,514,952 2,120,792 Noncontrolling interests - 3,800 596 Total shareholders' equity 1,508,633 13,518,752 2,121,388







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,059,885 16,365,125 2,568,046



RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/ INCOME COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share (or ADS) and per share (or ADS) data)



















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, December 31,

2020 2021 2021 2021

2020 2021 2021

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 1,618,451 1,676,723 1,904,355 298,835

3,819,712 8,520,978 1,337,127 Cost of revenues (924,315) (1,020,753) (1,138,826) (178,707)

(2,292,153) (4,848,918) (760,901) Gross profit 694,136 655,970 765,529 120,128

1,527,559 3,672,060 576,226

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (196,683) (56,525) (46,628) (7,317)

(443,154) (520,694) (81,708) General and administrative expenses (447,045) 253,231 (167,108) (26,223)

(771,971) (672,748) (105,569) Research and development expenses (208,889) 44,607 (17,797) (2,793)

(299,285) (179,913) (28,232) Total operating expenses (852,617) 241,313 (231,533) (36,333)

(1,514,410) (1,373,355) (215,509)

















(Loss)/income from operations (158,481) 897,283 533,996 83,795

13,149 2,298,705 360,717

















Other income：















Interest income, net 7,678 22,633 24,297 3,813

32,407 72,414 11,363 Investment income 11,621 27,463 27,964 4,388

20,352 94,222 14,785 Others, net 13,062 150,498 37,694 5,915

36,523 194,209 30,476 (Loss)/income before income tax (126,120) 1,097,877 623,951 97,911

102,431 2,659,550 417,341 Income tax expense (110,625) (121,442) (129,536) (20,327)

(230,532) (631,426) (99,085) Net (loss)/income (236,745) 976,435 494,415 77,584

(128,101) 2,028,124 318,256 Less: net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests - 2,520 891 140

- 3,411 535 Net (loss)/income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. (236,745) 973,915 493,524 77,444

(128,101) 2,024,713 317,721 Other comprehensive (loss)/income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (14) 41,911 (181,851) (28,536)

141 (149,188) (23,411) Total other comprehensive (loss)/ income (14) 41,911 (181,851) (28,536)

141 (149,188) (23,411) Total comprehensive (loss)/income (236,759) 1,018,346 312,564 49,048

(127,960) 1,878,936 294,845 Less: total comprehensive income

attributable to noncontrolling interests - 2,520 891 140

- 3,411 535 Total comprehensive (loss)/income

attributable to RLX Technology Inc. (236,759) 1,015,826 311,673 48,908

(127,960) 1,875,525 294,310

















Net (loss)/income per ordinary share/ADS















Basic (0.165) 0.724 0.367 0.058

(0.089) 1.445 0.227 Diluted (0.165) 0.717 0.363 0.057

(0.089) 1.436 0.225

















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares/ADSs















Basic 1,436,815,570 1,345,928,878 1,346,184,770 1,346,184,770

1,436,815,570 1,401,371,494 1,401,371,494 Diluted 1,436,815,570 1,357,908,401 1,358,494,650 1,358,494,650

1,436,815,570 1,409,690,879 1,409,690,879



RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for share (or ADS) and per share (or ADS) data)













For the three months ended



For the year ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, December 31,



2020 2021 2021 2021

2020 2021 2021



RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

Net (loss)/income (236,745) 976,435 494,415 77,584

(128,101) 2,028,124 318,256

Add: share-based compensation expenses

















Selling expenses 123,270 (90,768) 1,885 296

142,325 (19,653) (3,084)

General and administrative expenses 367,426 (320,126) 45,107 7,078

593,473 302,070 47,401

Research and development expenses 165,395 (112,847) (4,872) (765)

193,300 (59,072) (9,270)

Non-GAAP net income 419,346 452,694 536,535 84,193

800,997 2,251,469 353,303





















Net (loss)/income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. (236,745) 973,915 493,524 77,444

(128,101) 2,024,713 317,721

Add: share-based compensation expenses 656,091 (523,741) 42,120 6,609

929,098 223,345 35,047

Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. for computing non-GAAP net

income per ordinary share/ADS 419,346 450,174 535,644 84,053

800,997 2,248,058 352,768





















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS

















- Basic 0.292 0.334 0.398 0.062

0.557 1.604 0.252

- Diluted 0.292 0.332 0.394 0.062

0.557 1.595 0.250

Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs

















- Basic 1,436,815,570 1,345,928,878 1,346,184,770 1,346,184,770

1,436,815,570 1,401,371,494 1,401,371,494

- Diluted 1,436,815,570 1,357,908,401 1,358,494,650 1,358,494,650

1,436,815,570 1,409,690,879 1,409,690,879

































RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)



















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, December 31,

2020 2021 2021 2021

2020 2021 2021

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 1,290,121 (142,852) 465,738 73,084

2,589,383 1,799,892 282,442 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 829,504 (38,534) (1,397,519) (219,301)

(1,812,894) (7,870,660) (1,235,078) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (1,200,659) 389 (127,516) (20,010)

174,881 9,904,121 1,554,173 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (10,666) 23,372 (99,770) (15,656)

19,339 (78,687) (12,348) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash 908,300 (157,625) (1,159,067) (181,883)

970,709 3,754,666 589,189 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period 546,501 6,526,159 6,368,534 999,362

484,092 1,454,801 228,290 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

end of the period 1,454,801 6,368,534 5,209,467 817,479

1,454,801 5,209,467 817,479









































































View original content:

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.