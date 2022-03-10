Pampa Energía announces fourth quarter 2021 results boosted by Plan Gas and operating performance

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it's expressed in AR$ at the transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates Transener, TGS and Refinor report under local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2021, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

42% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$406 million[2] in the fourth quarter 2021 ('Q4 21'), explained by the rise in prices of gas, oil and petrochemical products, increased physical volume sold in all our businesses and higher legacy energy sales, offset by the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') maturity at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine.

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q4 21 Q4 20 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 4,670 4,400 +6%

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 26.1 33.2 -21%









Hydrocarbon Production (k boe/day) 58.1 43.7 +33%

Gas over total production 91% 90% +1%

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 3.1 2.1 +47%

Average oil price (US$/bbl) 58.6 41.3 +42%









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 114 107 +6%

Average price (US$/ton) 1,266 795 +59%

8% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$199 million in Q4 21, explained by an increase of US$27 million in oil and gas, and US$5 million in holding and others, offset by decreases of US$16 million in power generation and US$1 million in petrochemicals.

Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$39 million, vs. a net loss of US$463 million in the fourth quarter 2020 ('Q4 20'), mainly due to the impairment of assets from discontinued operations in Q4 20, better operating margin in oil and gas, and to lower stock of debt, offset by losses from the holding of financial securities in Q4 21.

Consolidated net debt decreased to US$866 million as of December 31, 2021, recording a continuous and significant reduction compared to the US$1,148 million recorded by the end of 2020.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 12.31.2021

As of 12.31.2020

AR$ US$ FX 102.72

AR$ US$ FX 84.15 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

170,390 1,659

135,445 1,610 Intangible assets

3,956 39

3,455 41 Right-of-use assets

1,231 12

867 10 Deferred tax assets

8,675 84

9,082 108 Investments in joint ventures and associates

79,500 774

46,229 549 Financial assets at amortized cost

10,821 105

8,428 100 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

2,998 29

942 11 Other assets

61 1

57 1 Trade and other receivables

3,379 33

3,631 43 Total non-current assets

281,011 2,736

208,136 2,473 Inventories

15,888 155

9,766 116 Financial assets at amortized cost

537 5

2,062 25 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

47,026 458

27,382 325 Derivative financial instruments

16 0

1 0 Trade and other receivables

40,892 398

28,678 341 Cash and cash equivalents

11,283 110

11,900 141 Total current assets

115,642 1,126

79,789 948 Assets classified as held for sale

- -

123,603 1,469 Total assets

396,653 3,861

411,528 4,890













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

183,431 1,786

120,247 1,429 Non-controlling interest

609 6

28,631 340 Total equity

184,040 1,792

148,878 1,769













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures and associates

386 4

161 2 Provisions

14,444 141

9,326 111 Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities

19,287 188

11,004 131 Taxes payables

- -

128 2 Deferred tax liabilities

- -

93 1 Defined benefit plans

2,419 24

1,460 17 Borrowings

139,630 1,359

115,428 1,372 Other payables

1,340 13

1,418 17 Total non-current liabilities

177,506 1,728

139,018 1,652 Provisions

560 5

1,379 16 Income tax liabilities

2,098 20

897 11 Taxes payables

2,314 23

3,030 36 Defined benefit plans

515 5

298 4 Salaries and social security payable

2,876 28

1,935 23 Derivative financial instruments

18 0

40 0 Borrowings

8,165 79

20,377 242 Trade and other payables

18,561 181

9,778 116 Total current liabilities

35,107 342

37,734 448 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale

- -

85,898 1,021 Total liabilities

212,613 2,070

262,650 3,121













Total liabilities and equity

396,653 3,861

411,528 4,890

Consolidated income statement

(For the fiscal years and quarters ended on December 31, 2021 and 2020, in millions)





Fiscal year

Fourth quarter Figures in million

2021

2020

2021

2020



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

144,641 1,508

76,775 1,073

40,901 406

23,106 286 Cost of sales

(91,342) (955)

(46,850) (663)

(28,690) (289)

(14,481) (181)

























Gross profit

53,299 553

29,925 410

12,211 117

8,625 105

























Selling expenses

(3,156) (33)

(1,828) (26)

(1,404) (15)

(472) (6) Administrative expenses

(9,507) (99)

(6,588) (93)

(3,206) (32)

(1,740) (22) Exploration expenses

(61) -

(29) -

(11) -

(8) - Other operating income

10,196 105

3,628 51

1,332 13

1,122 14 Other operating expenses

(5,360) (58)

(2,550) (36)

(737) (8)

(769) (10) Impairment of financial assets

(220) (2)

(560) (9)

9 1

291 4 Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories

(332) (4)

(10,351) (139)

(160) (2)

(6,035) (72) Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

11,567 117

6,551 85

3,436 32

1,741 19

























Operating income

56,426 579

18,198 243

11,470 106

2,755 32

























Financial income

847 10

686 9

228 3

157 1 Financial costs

(17,512) (185)

(12,528) (177)

(3,384) (34)

(3,930) (50) Other financial results

(1,545) (14)

6,131 84

(4,358) (43)

2,778 36 Financial results, net

(18,210) (189)

(5,711) (84)

(7,514) (74)

(995) (13)

























Profit before tax

38,216 390

12,487 159

3,956 32

1,760 19

























Income tax

(7,301) (77)

(3,122) (35)

485 6

(391) (1)

























Net income for continuing operations

30,915 313

9,365 124

4,441 38

1,369 18

























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(7,129) (75)

(49,333) (592)

- -

(47,568) (569)

























Net income (loss) for the period

23,786 238

(39,968) (468)

4,441 38

(46,199) (551) Attributable to the owners of the Company

27,097 273

(31,447) (367)

4,520 39

(38,603) (463) Continuing operations

30,823 312

9,952 132

4,520 39

1,851 24 Discontinued operations

(3,726) (39)

(41,399) (499)

- -

(40,454) (487) Attributable to the non-controlling interests

(3,311) (35)

(8,521) (101)

(79) (1)

(7,596) (88)

























Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

19.38 0.20

(20.40) (0.24)

3.26 0.03

(26.53) (0.32) From continuing operations

22.05 0.22

6.46 0.09

3.26 0.03

1.27 0.02 From discontinued operations

(2.67) (0.03)

(26.85) (0.32)

- -

(27.804) (0.335)

























Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders

484.61 4.88

(509.97) (5.95)

81.51 0.70

(663.30) (7.96) From continuing operations

551.25 5.58

161.39 2.14

81.51 0.70

31.81 0.41 From discontinued operations

(66.64) (0.70)

(671.36) (8.09)

- -

(695.11) (8.37)

























Average outstanding common shares

1,397.9



1,541.6



1,386.3



1,455.0

Outstanding common shares by the end of period

1,386.0



1,453.9



1,386.0



1,453.9





























For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q4 21 results on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO and Nicolás Mindlin, CFO.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa4Q21VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$147 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

View original content:

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.