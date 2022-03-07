Nationwide minimum wage now $21 per hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with a market-leading, flexible work model, Nationwide is again raising the minimum wage it will pay for its workforce. The Columbus, Ohio-based Fortune 100 insurance and financial services provider is raising its minimum pay to $21 per hour, effective April 4, which makes it a leading employer providing one of the highest minimum wages in the country. The change will impact 600 employees and all new, early-career roles.

"The things that matter to workers in 2022 are competitive wages, flexibility and the ability to work for a company that reflects their values. We're proud that Nationwide leads on all these fronts," said Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Kirt Walker. "Our number one priority is our people. Investing in competitive wages and comprehensive benefits is vital to ultimately delivering on our mission to protect people, businesses and futures with extraordinary care. It's the right thing to do for our people and our business."

Combined with an innovative, flexible work model in which most employees can work remotely or in a hybrid schedule, and a strong culture, Nationwide is committed to making the company a great place to work and a destination for top talent as it strives to protect people, businesses and futures with extraordinary care.

Nationwide has been a leader on competitive compensation dating back several years, steadily raising its minimum pay ahead of the market to meet business needs by attracting the best talent. Minimum pay increases in the past included:

2016: Implemented minimum pay of $15

2018: Raised minimum pay to $16

2021: Raised minimum pay to $18

2022: Raising minimum pay to $21

Nationwide offers comprehensive benefits and makes enhancements in response to associate feedback and competitive data. This includes competitive compensation and benefits at all levels, a 401(k)-company match of 50% on the first 8% of personal contributions, and a pension plan. The company also offers robust development opportunities, workplace flexibility options, free downtown parking, educational assistance, free counseling sessions and extra back-up childcare and eldercare days – all making Nationwide an attractive career destination for the best talent.

In 2020, the company announced a 5-year Future of Work program, investing $160M to upskill and reskill associates to train workers on digital skills and key business capabilities. Under the initiative, associates are encouraged to complete at least 8 hours of professional development annually.

Through Nationwide's Maternity Assistance Program, associates are assigned a professional nurse who can provide guidance through each trimester of pregnancy as well as post-pregnancy support.

The company recently added two weeks to the paternity, maternity and adoption leave benefit, bringing it to up to 14 weeks of paid time off for new moms and 30 days of bonding time for fathers, domestic partners and adoptive parents.

"We take pride in being recognized as a destination for top talent and a great place to work," said Vinita Clements, Executive Vice President of Human Resources. "Competitive wages, workplace flexibility, an award-winning culture and an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion are all attributes that make job candidates take notice and position us as a leader in markets where we compete for talent."

Nationwide employs approximately 25,000 associates across the country, with four major campus locations in Columbus, Ohio, where the state minimum wage is $9.30; Des Moines, Iowa, where the state minimum wage is $7.25; San Antonio, Texas, where the state minimum wage is $7.25 and Scottsdale, Arizona, where the state minimum wage is $12.80.*

The company currently has nearly 1,200 open roles across the country, the majority of which are eligible for flexible/remote work. Approximately 500 are new, early-career technology positions. The others include service center-based sales and customer service jobs along with claims, underwriting, data & analytics and finance positions.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and EFTs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow the firm on Facebook and Twitter.

