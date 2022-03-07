Deloitte Consulting Completes Acquisition of BIAS Corporation

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Consulting has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of BIAS Corporation, a cloud consulting firm that is a leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) marketplace. Together, the two organizations will help clients build powerful foundations for the future enabled by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Cloud Applications.

Oracle cloud infrastructure, applications, sales, and marketing professionals from BIAS, based in the United States and India, have joined Deloitte Consulting. This team brings agile methodologies like TruNorth which can help clients to plot their transformation journey to the cloud. The new group of experienced cloud professionals will continue working together within Deloitte Consulting's cloud engineering practice and key members of the BIAS Corporation executive team including Jeff Harvey, co-founder & CEO, John Ezzell, co-founder & EVP and Krishnan Balasubramanian, CTO, have joined Deloitte Consulting in key leadership roles.

"Organizations are looking to use the cloud to drive secure, data-driven innovation and advance key business initiatives," said Don Schmidt, managing director, US Oracle cloud engineering, Deloitte Consulting LLP. The combination of the Deloitte and BIAS Corporation professionals will allow us to help clients with end-to-end Oracle cloud transformation services as well companies who are interested in Oracle cloud migration services."

"Business strategy needs to inform an organization's approach for both cloud infrastructure and cloud applications," said Swami Rajagopalan, principal, US Oracle offering, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We have the scale and experience to help organizations approach cloud holistically – charting the capabilities of an enterprise's infrastructure and application portfolio to reinvent business models and transform customer experiences."

Oracle's Cloud Applications suite is designed to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure -- this modern platform is helping Deloitte clients to reduce IT complexity, cost and fuel innovation throughout the enterprise. Deloitte has held the highest level of alliance relationship with Oracle for 25 years and is one of Oracle's leading cloud partners.

Over the past five years, Deloitte entities have made significant acquisitions of software and product engineering firms or their businesses around the world, including but not limited to Dextra Technologies, a product engineering services and embedded software firm, HashedIn Technologies, a cloud native software engineering and product development firm, and technology consultancies Magia and Ekulus. Deloitte's demonstrated leadership in software and product innovation will help global clients transform for the future.

Deloitte Consulting announced its intention to acquire substantially all of the assets of BIAS Corporation on December 2, 2021. The terms of the acquisition are confidential.

