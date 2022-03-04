InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Enjoy & Care for Birds (KXX-323)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to help people care for and observe birds," said an inventor, from Lenoir City, Tenn., "so I invented the IT WILL CALL THE WILD IN. My design enables you to enjoy the sights and sounds of a vast array of birds."

The patent-pending invention provides an eye-catching way to enjoy and care for birds and squirrels. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bird feeders, bird baths, etc. It also could provide a soothing effect and it could spark attention. The invention features a novel and attractive design that is easy to set up and display so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KXX-323, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

