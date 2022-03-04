Eight Attorneys from The Harris Law Firm Recognized in 2022 Colorado Super Lawyers

Eight divorce and family law attorneys from The Harris Law Firm have been selected to the 2022 edition of Colorado Super Lawyers.

DENVER, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight attorneys from The Harris Law Firm have been included in this year's edition of Colorado Super Lawyers. That includes five firm attorneys who earned a spot in the publication's prestigious Super Lawyers listing and three attorneys recognized in the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

The Harris Law Firm Attorneys named to 2022 Super Lawyers:

Richard A. Harris (Super Lawyers 2006-2008,2015-2017, 2021-2022)

Jennie R. Wray (Rising Stars 2013-2019, Super Lawyers 2022)

Katherine Ellis (Rising Stars 2014-2017, Super Lawyers 2022)

Peter B. Goldstein (Super Lawyers 2022)

Richard I. Zuber (Rising Stars 2019-2022)

Firm Attorneys named to the 2022 list of Rising Stars:

Javed M. Abbas (Rising Stars 2019-2022)

Jacob Allen (Rising Stars 2022)

Hannah Van Roekel (Rising Stars 2022)

Selection to the annual Super Lawyers publication list is one of the legal industry's most coveted honors. Based on a rigorous selection process consisting of formal nominations, independent evaluations, and peer review, Super Lawyers recognizes no more than 5% of all practicing lawyers statewide in its Super Lawyers listing, and just 2.5% of attorneys in its list of Rising Stars.

For The Harris Law Firm, having eight attorneys recognized among the state's most respected practitioners speaks volumes about its commitment to upholding high standards of professionalism and ethics. It's also a testament to the talent of its legal team and the positive outcomes it has been able to produce for clients across Colorado in cases involving divorce, property division, child custody, and other matters of family law.

The Harris Law Firm is a U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" ranked family law practice and one of Colorado's largest divorce and family law firms. The firm serves clients across the state from offices in Denver, Englewood, Evergreen, Boulder, and Colorado Springs, and has recently expanded its practice to offer estate planning services. For more information, visit www.harrisfamilylaw.com.

