Charla Aldous Selected to Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America Aldous \ Walker LLP Partner Charla Aldous was named to the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

DALLAS, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Trial Attorney Charla Aldous was recently selected to the 2022 edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

Released annually, the Lawdragon 500 recognizes the nation's most accomplished attorneys across all areas of practice. Because listings are based on the endorsements of fellow leading lawyers, honorees are those who've become known by their peers as leaders and innovators.

About Charla Aldous

As a Founding Partner of Dallas-based Aldous \ Walker LLP and Athea Trial Lawyers, Charla Aldous has helped countless victims and families fight back against powerful corporations. In addition to recovering million in compensation for clients, Aldous has helped secure multi-million and record-setting results in a claims involving sexual assault, product defects, business litigation, and serious personal injury.

As a member of the invitation-only Inner Circle of Advocates, Aldous is regularly named to the Lawdragon 500, Super Lawyers Magazine, and The Best Lawyers in America, among other ranking publications. Most recently, Aldous was named to D Magazine's Best lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame and named the recipient of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association's Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021.

For more about Aldous and her firm Aldous \ Walker LLP, visit www.AldousLaw.com.

